23:21 | 07.01.2021
USA Compression Partners, LP to Participate in 2021 UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference
USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its senior management will participate in the 2021 UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference. Senior management expects to participate in a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community on January 12, and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”
