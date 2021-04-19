|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 07.01.2022
USA Compression Partners to Participate in UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Conference
USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its senior management will participate in the UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Conference. Senior management expects to participate in a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community on January 11, and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”
