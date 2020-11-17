|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:51 | 17.11.2020
USAFacts Announces the Release of its Annual “Thanksgiving Fact Feast”
As many individuals and families around the United States plan their Thanksgiving gatherings in the face of the ongoing pandemic, some will come together and others will be apart.
USAFacts President Poppy MacDonald said, “As the USAFacts team designed this year’s Thanksgiving Fact Feast, we reflected on the results of our annual State of the Facts Poll showing more than 8 in 10 people think disinformation is a major problem in the country. When Americans gather at the Thanksgiving table, we hope to create a productive discussion, rooted in trusted facts, that empowers families to discuss how to create positive change in their communities and country. A peace offering to get families on the same factual footing and avoid awkward family discussions.”
This year’s USAFact Thanksgiving Fact Feast is now live and will be featured on USAFacts’ home page during the holiday period. Please check it out to test your knowledge of key government topics including immigration, food security, education, climate, employment, healthcare, the economy and more.
