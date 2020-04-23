|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:31 | 23.04.2020
USD Partners Announces Reduction of Quarterly Distribution as Prudent Measure to Reduce Debt and Releases First Quarter 2020 Earnings Date
USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.111 per unit for the first quarter of 2020 ($0.444 per unit on an annualized basis), representing a 70% decrease from the prior quarter’s distribution. The distribution is payable on May 15, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2020.
“The Board has made a proactive decision to strengthen our financial position by reducing our quarterly distribution and redeploying certain free cash flow to opportunistically pay down debt. Given the current uncertainty in the energy industry, we believe this is a prudent initiative which will enhance long-term value for all stakeholders,” said Dan Borgen, Chief Executive Officer and President. “With our strong contract structure and counterparty credit profile, we have historically been able to manage through down cycles and believe this decision will enhance the Partnership’s balance sheet and liquidity position providing it with a strong base to weather the current downturn and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunistic growth going forward. We believe this proactive measure taken by our Board, coupled with management’s continued focus on optimizing our cost structure across the business and unwavering commitment to safe and reliable operations, will create lasting value for our unitholders.”
“The Partnership’s terminals continue to perform well under our long-term take-or-pay contracts,” said Adam Altsuler, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “The decision to reduce the quarterly distribution is not driven by any material deterioration in the performance of our underlying business, but rather represents a conscious effort to enhance long-term value for all stakeholders by proactively strengthening the Company’s balance sheet. We estimate this reduction will free up approximately $20-25 million per year of additional cash, which the Partnership intends to use to opportunistically de-lever. Management will continue to monitor its financial condition, operations, customers and workforce and intends to continue to assess its liquidity position and distribution policy over time.”
To listen live over the Internet, participants are advised to log on to the Partnership’s website at www.usdpartners.com and select the “Events & Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investors” tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (877) 266-7551 domestically or +1 (339) 368-5209 internationally, conference ID 7886543. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days by dialing (800) 585-8367 domestically or +1 (404) 537-3406 internationally, conference ID 7886543. In addition, a replay of the audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership’s website after the call is concluded.
USDG, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USDG solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG is currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on USDG’s website is not part of this press release.
