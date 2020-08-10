|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:21 | 10.08.2020
USD Partners to Participate in Goldman Sachs and Citi Virtual Investor Conferences on August 11th and 12th and Issues New Investor Presentation
USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that members of its senior management team will participate in the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Virtual Conference on August 11, 2020.
Additionally, the Partnership’s senior management team will participate in the Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference on August 12, 2020.
The related presentation materials will be made available on the Partnership’s website no later than 5:00pm Eastern Time on Monday, August 10, 2020, at www.usdpartners.com on the “Events & Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investors” tab.
USDG, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USDG solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG is currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com.
