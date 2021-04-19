18:30 | 07.01.2022

Using Capital as a Catalyst for Change: Ecofin Makes Annual Donation to Help Water.org Bring Safe Water and Sanitation to the World

During this giving season, Ecofin, a sustainable investment firm, has donated 5% of its 2021 net revenues from its water investment platform to Water.org in support of their belief that water is the best investment the world can make to improve health, empower women, enable access to education, increase family income and change lives. Water.org empowers people in need with lasting access to safe water and sanitation – giving women hope, children health and families a bright future. “We are fortunate to be able to share a portion of net revenue, spread awareness and use the capital from our business endeavors to help solve the global water crisis and support Water.org,” said Nick Holmes, Portfolio Manager & Managing Director. “A confluence of events is driving a capital supply and demand imbalance surrounding water’s use, reuse, and the essential infrastructure. Significant investment is required to address this imbalance, which in turn, presents an opportunity for investors to participate in the sector’s impact-oriented growth.” “We appreciate the continued support of Ecofin that will help fuel our smart solutions and change more lives,” said Melanie Mendrys, Water.org Director of Brand + Marketing. “Together we will empower more families in need with lasting access to safe water, and the hope, health and opportunity that flow from it.”

Learn more about Ecofin’s views on the Water Crisis and shared commitment with Water.org.

1Water.org

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm with roots dating to the 1990s and a global footprint with offices in the US and UK. We are driven by the idea that sustainable investment can deliver strong risk-adjusted returns while making a true impact on the environment and society. Our strategies offer global solutions in private and public securities that address global challenges in climate action, water and sustainable communities. Through these strategies we seek to achieve positive impacts that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and are accessible through a variety of vehicles. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively “Ecofin”). Learn more at www.ecofininvest.com.

About Water.org

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 40 million lives around the world with access to safe water or sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For 30 years, they’ve been providing women hope, children health, and families a future. Learn more at https://water.org.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although the funds and Ecofin believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the funds’ reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Ecofin do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005399/en/