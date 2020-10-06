14:15 | 06.10.2020

Utility Industry Leaders Share Strategies for Success at Xylem Reach Conference

Service providers across water, electricity, gas and lighting continue to adapt to the new normal caused by COVID-19 while balancing revenue, customer service and sustainability goals. Sensus, a Xylem brand, remains committed to helping customers leverage their investments in smart utility networks to achieve these goals and build a foundation for continued growth.

With health and safety in mind, the annual Xylem ReachSM Conference has transitioned to a digital format for the first time. Recorded content is already available and new, live content will be offered on October 13-14, 2020. Event participants will hear from thought leaders and utility experts on best practices for leveraging solutions from across the many brands of Xylem. Registration is complimentary. “We really listened to what our customers continue to need during this ‘new normal’ with the pandemic and plan to offer a unique experience with the Xylem Reach conference,” said Renée Peet, Vice President, Marketing and Product Management. “This year’s event will be a new kind of experience and a way for participants to gain insights from their peers.” The digital Xylem Reach experience will feature the same high-quality learning opportunities attendees have come to expect from the annual, in-person event, including:

Keynote Speaker: Technology entrepreneur Josh Linkner will inspire conference participants to apply creativity and inventive thinking to solve challenges, help customers and take their business to the next level.

Panel Presentations: Experts will exchange lessons learned and innovative ideas for maximizing investments in smart technology solutions.

Customer Case Studies: Leaders will provide real-world application success stories with tangible results and best practices that can be applied across utility organizations. Register here for this year’s Xylem Reach Conference.

About Sensus

Sensus helps a wide range of public service providers—from utilities to cities to industrial complexes and campuses—do more with their infrastructure to improve quality of life in their communities. We enable our customers to reach farther through the application of technology and data-driven insights that deliver efficiency and responsiveness. We partner with them to anticipate and respond to evolving business needs with innovation in sensing and communications technologies, data analytics and services. Learn more at sensus.com and follow @SensusGlobal on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

