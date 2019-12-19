18:58 | 19.12.2019

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. Sponsors Wreaths Across America

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner® curtainsided trailers is pleased to be a sponsor of Wreaths Across America by donating a thousand wreaths for the December’s National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths Across America is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach young individuals the value of freedom. Every year in December, donated wreaths are placed at the burial site of Arlington’s National Cemetery as well as 2,100 other locations throughout the U.S. where wreath laying ceremonies are coordinated by the organization. In partnership with Utility’s dealership in the Midwest – Craftsmen Utility Trailer, the donated wreaths were placed on the morning of Saturday, December 14th at the Arlington National Cemetery. The escort to Arlington’s National Cemetery began on December 7th in Lubec, Maine. The wreaths made their journey in a 2020 Utility 4000D-X Composite® TBR dry van trailer that Utility had donated to the American Trucking Association’s (ATA) Heroes Truck program back in October. “We are proud to sponsor an organization that supports the dedicated individuals who have fought for our freedom,” said Steve Bennett Vice President of Utility. “This organization’s mission statement is in alignment with Utility’s beliefs in supporting the veterans’ community and the advocacy for American freedom.” To join by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath at a cemetery near you, volunteer, or donate to a local fundraising group, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

About Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America’s oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, Tautliner® curtainsided trailers, and aerodynamic technologies. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility’s 3000R® and the 3000R® multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Marion, Virginia, Clearfield, Utah and Piedras Negras, Mexico plants. The 4000D-X Composite® series and 4000D® dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000AE®, 4000S®, and 4000AE® Drop Deck flatbeds as well as the Tautliner® are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility also has an extensive independent dealer network with over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005637/en/