UV-cured Powder Coatings Market | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio

The global UV-cured powder coatings market size is poised to grow by USD 471.86 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increasing use of UV-cured powder coating in MDF will be one of the key factors that will drive the growth of this industry during the forecast period. MDF is an engineered wood product manufactured by combining wood fiber and resin. Various water-borne and solvent-borne MDF coatings are extensively used to promote durability and reliability. However, the increased durability and faster setting time of UV-cured powder coatings has encouraged the vendors and end-users of MDF to prefer UV-cured powder coatings over conventional coating products. This increasing use of UV-cured powder coating will result in the growth of this industry during the forecast period.

The major UV-cured powder coatings market growth came from the epoxy powder coating segment. UV-cured epoxy powder coating protects metals from rusting and corrosion and offers scratch resistance. APAC was the largest UV-cured powder coatings market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the booming electronics and transportation sectors. The global UV-cured powder coatings market is fragmented. Akzo Nobel NV, Allnex Netherlands BV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Keyland Polymer Material Sciences LLC, Koninklijke DSM NV, Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Toagosei Co. Ltd, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this UV-cured powder coatings market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global UV-cured powder coatings market 2020-2024 is expected to have a neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to re-evaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

The vendors in the UV-cured powder market are focusing on integrating improved technologies and investing heavily in R&D activities to offer differentiated product offerings. Thus, the advances in technology and new product launches by leading vendors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist UV-cured powder coatings market growth during the next five years Estimation of the UV-cured powder coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the UV-cured powder coatings market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UV-cured powder coatings market vendors

