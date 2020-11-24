|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:15 | 24.11.2020
UV-cured Powder Coatings Market | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio
The global UV-cured powder coatings market size is poised to grow by USD 471.86 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
APAC was the largest UV-cured powder coatings market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the booming electronics and transportation sectors.
The global UV-cured powder coatings market is fragmented. Akzo Nobel NV, Allnex Netherlands BV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Keyland Polymer Material Sciences LLC, Koninklijke DSM NV, Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Toagosei Co. Ltd, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this UV-cured powder coatings market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global UV-cured powder coatings market 2020-2024 is expected to have a neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to re-evaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Detailed information on factors that will assist UV-cured powder coatings market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the UV-cured powder coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the UV-cured powder coatings market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UV-cured powder coatings market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Furniture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Transportation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Comparison by Resin type
Epoxy – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Epoxy polyester hybrid – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Resin type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Akzo Nobel NV
Allnex Netherlands BV
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
BASF SE
Keyland Polymer Material Sciences LLC
Koninklijke DSM NV
Orkla ASA
PPG Industries Inc.
The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Toagosei Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer