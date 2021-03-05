20:00 | 05.03.2021

Valent BioSciences Celebrates 50th Anniversary of DiPel® Biological Insecticide as the Industry’s Most Effective Lepidopteran Control Product

Only a few crop protection products have stood the test of time as increasing regulations, resistant pests, and grower preferences have changed over the years. Yet DiPel® Biological Insecticide stands alone as the leading lepidopteran biological control product growers have depended upon for 50 years. To underscore this important milestone, Valent BioSciences is announcing a variety of anniversary activities intended to celebrate the benefits of DiPel and commemorate its contributions as a pioneer in sustainable global agriculture.

First registered in the United States by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 1971, DiPel contains the naturally occurring microorganism Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies kurstaki (Btk) strain ABTS 351. Because DiPel is made from the Btk strain ABTS 351, Valent BioSciences is celebrating the 50th anniversary on March 5 (or, 3/5) at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) and will recognize the date hereafter as “DiPel Day.” Active on a broad spectrum of lepidoptera larvae, DiPel provides high-quality, effective, and economical insect pest control on more than 200 crops in more than 60 countries. These crops include vegetables, fruits, nuts, vines, cotton, oil palm, soybean, corn, and many others. The product is also labeled in many countries for use on turf, ornamentals (greenhouse, field, and landscape), and retail garden and landscape applications. DiPel is not harmful to humans, wildlife, or the environment, and is non-toxic to pollinators and other beneficial insects. The product stops damage from caterpillars very quickly; while the pest appears alive and active, the larvae will stop feeding within one hour of ingesting DiPel. Its Cry protein profile provides numerous modes of action in the caterpillar gut, making it an effective integrated pest management tool for preventing insect resistance to other insecticides. To commemorate DiPel’s 50th anniversary, Valent BioSciences has created a variety of materials. Chief among them is the theme “Forward Thinking Crop Protection™,” which communicates DiPel’s relevance yesterday, today, and into the future. This theme is incorporated in a distinctive new logo combining the theme, DiPel logo, and “50 years.” Because the DiPel trade name is based upon the “lepid” portion of lepidoptera (the targeted insect class) spelled backwards, the company introduced a brief animated graphic emphasizing the name’s origin. Special 50th anniversary product packaging featuring a scannable QR code linking customers to a website landing page is also being developed and rolled out this year. The new landing page is devoted to DiPel’s anniversary and its success. It includes video testimonials from DiPel users, a photo gallery of the product in use around the world, a downloadable PDF highlighting 50 facts about DiPel, and photos and videos showcasing how the product works and is produced. “DiPel’s 50th anniversary provides an outstanding opportunity to celebrate the brand’s heritage of innovation, reliability, and performance, while also thanking our customers around the globe for their ongoing support,” said Rosa Gimenez, Valent BioSciences’ Global Business Director, Biorational Crop Protection. “While we are proud of the brand’s achievements, we continue to innovate and perfect the product, and believe that the best is yet to come.” Click here to learn more about DiPel and the 50th anniversary celebration.

About Valent BioSciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.valentbiosciences.com.

