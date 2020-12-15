|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 15.12.2020
Valero Energy Corporation to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results on January 28, 2021
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) (“Valero”) today announced that it will host a conference call on January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss 2020 fourth quarter and full year earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.
Persons interested in listening to the presentation live via the internet may log on to Valero’s Investor Relations website at www.investorvalero.com.
