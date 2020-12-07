|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:14 | 07.12.2020
Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 cents per share payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 24, 2020. The dividend indicates an annual rate of $1.80 per share.
