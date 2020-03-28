|
Valmont Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Key Assumptions for Remainder of 2020
Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020.
Operating income grew 22.5% to $66.9 million, or 9.9% of sales compared to $54.6 million or 7.9% of sales; all segments contributed to the improvement
Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.99 grew 21.3% compared to $1.64
Completed previously-announced acquisition of remaining 49% stake of AgSense® in the Irrigation segment
Utility Support Structures global backlog increased 12.0% from last quarter to a record $689.0 million, including a large transmission order for the European market
Generated operating cash flow of $62.4 million, significantly higher than last year and strongest first quarter since 2016
Repurchased 190,500 shares of company stock for $20.5 million at an average price of $107.52 per share, prior to halting share repurchases in March
Announced a 20% quarterly dividend increase, from $0.375 to $0.45 ($1.50 to $1.80 annualized), the first increase since 2014
Withdrawing 2020 financial outlook due to ongoing uncertainties around business impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic
Providing key assumptions and indications for the second quarter and second half of 2020
$
674,200
$
692,139
(2.6)%
Operating Income
66,895
$
54,602
22.5%
9.9
%
7.9
%
Net Earnings
42,929
36,104
18.9%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.99
$
1.64
21.3%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,549
21,964
“We had a strong first quarter in the majority of the regions where we operate, despite COVID-19 interruptions,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As discussed in previous quarters, our sales and profitability improvements were primarily driven by three strategic focus areas – capacity expansions in North America to meet strong infrastructure market demand and better serve our customers, improved operational efficiencies, and pricing discipline while seeing deflation in raw material costs. We are very pleased with our results across all segments, with revenue and profitability exceeding our expectations.”
Lighting and traffic sales were higher compared to last year, driven by strong North American transportation market demand, partially offset by lower demand in commercial lighting markets and slightly lower international sales.
Sales of wireless communication structures and components decreased 11.0% as anticipated compared to last year, after a very strong first quarter of growth in 2019. Slower capital spending due to the delayed T. Mobile/Sprint merger led to lower sales. Government-mandated facility closures in China related to COVID-19 impacts represented $2.0 million of the sales decline.
Access Systems product sales decreased 32.0% compared to last year, led by continued weakness in Australian construction end-market demand.
Operating income was $15.9 million or 6.9% of sales compared to $12.5 million or 5.4% of sales in 2019.
Profitability improvement was led by improved operational performance and lower raw material costs, partially offset by lower volumes from Access Systems.
Operating income was $27.7 million or 12.3% of sales compared to $25.1 million, or 10.3% of sales in 2019. Profitability improvement from higher volumes and lower raw material costs in North American markets, were partially offset by lower volumes in the international businesses.
Operating income was $11.1 million or 12.6% of sales, compared to $10.1 million or 11.7% of sales in 2019, due to lower zinc costs and improved operational performance.
North American sales of $106.6 million were down 1.8% compared to 2019. Higher volumes of systems, aftermarket parts and advanced technology solutions were more than offset by lower industrial tubing sales.
International sales of $50.1 million grew 13.1% compared to last year, despite $2.7 million of unfavorable currency translation impacts. Volumes were higher in most regions. Record first-quarter sales in local currency in Brazil, and a recovering market in Australia, led to the sales growth.
Segment operating income was $23.7 million, or 15.1% of sales, compared to $20.1 million, or 13.2% of sales in 2019. Profitability improvement from higher selling prices and improved volumes of aftermarket parts was partially offset by approximately $0.8 million of planned higher R&D expense for technology investments.
Since the March communication, one additional manufacturing facility in South Africa has temporarily ceased operations due to preemptive government mandates. Valmont facilities currently impacted include operations in Argentina, France, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines and South Africa, but all are anticipated to resume operations in early May. All other Valmont facilities remain open and fully operational. Deliberate and proactive steps have been taken to protect all stakeholders and minimize the operational and financial impacts of COVID-19 on the business. At present, multiple sources of supply for raw materials and other critical components are in place, and Valmont is currently not experiencing any delays in its global supply chain.
Recognizing its strong balance sheet and confidence in generating good cash flows in the future, in February the Company announced a 20.0% increase to its quarterly dividend, the first increase since 2014. Given the decrease in the number of shares outstanding over the past several years, and lower expected minority interest dividends going forward, the effect of the dividend increase on net cash outflows is not significant. In March, the Company halted share repurchases to strengthen financial liquidity until future impacts from COVID-19 are more clear. 2020 capital expenditures are expected to now be in the range of $75.0 to $90.0 million. The previously-announced strategic capacity expansions are tracking in line with expectations, while other capital expenditures have been delayed. Valmont remains committed to maintaining its investment grade credit rating.
In lieu of annual guidance and to help the financial community understand business impact and sensitivities, the Company is providing key assumptions and indications for the second quarter and second half of 2020.
Operating margins estimated to be in the range of 7.0% to 8.5% of net sales
Irrigation segment revenue expected to be down 5.0% to 10.0% from prior year, due to recent disruptions to food supply chains, ethanol demand and unfavorable currency translation impacts
Coatings segment revenue expected to be down 20.0% to 25.0% from prior year, as a result of recent industrial production levels and GDP trends
Anticipate positive operating cash flows
Assume no additional closures of large manufacturing facilities globally due to COVID-19
Anticipating lower raw material costs and assuming no significant supply chain interruptions
Expecting lower working capital requirements associated with reduced market demand
Balance sheet that reflects strong financial and operational position, with ample liquidity and room under debt covenants
Prepared to execute additional cost management measures, as appropriate
Assuming no additional closures of large manufacturing facilities globally due to COVID-19
Kaniewski continued, “I believe we are in a solid financial position to navigate the COVID-19 outbreak during this period of unprecedented volatility. As a global provider of products and services that support critical infrastructure sectors and food security, we continue to work diligently and safely to provide our customers with the essential products and solutions they need. Our balance sheet is strong, with $350.0 million in cash. We have suspended share repurchases and are taking a hard look at all discretionary spending and capital expenditures, with an emphasis on managing working capital and cash flow. While the outbreak continues to unfold, I have unwavering confidence in Valmont employees and our ability to navigate this crisis. We have a strong track record of managing through business cycles and emerging from economic downturns in a solid financial position. During this unprecedented time of market disruption and uncertainty, we will remain flexible and take further actions as needed. The long-term, enduring market drivers for all our businesses are strong, and we remain confident in our long-term growth strategy.”
A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CDT by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 1Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page at www.valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use conference identification number 13698671. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on April 30, 2020.
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
$
674,200
$
692,139
Cost of sales
487,951
527,512
Gross profit
186,249
164,627
Selling, general and administrative expenses
119,354
110,025
Operating income
66,895
54,602
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(10,014
)
(9,878
)
Interest income
1,043
810
Gain (loss) on investments (unrealized)
(2,308
)
2,832
Other
1,810
1,014
(9,469
)
(5,222
)
Earnings before income taxes
57,426
49,380
Income tax expense
14,486
12,302
Equity in earnings (loss) of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
(219
)
—
Net earnings
42,721
37,078
Less: Loss (earnings) attributable to non-controlling interests
208
(974
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Basic
Earnings per share – Basic
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted
Earnings per share – Diluted
Cash dividends per share
$
0.450
$
0.375
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Engineered Support Structures
$
230,742
$
230,288
Utility Support Structures
225,461
243,922
Coatings
88,085
86,779
Infrastructure products
544,288
560,989
Irrigation
156,720
152,816
Less: Intersegment sales
(26,808
)
(21,666
)
Total
$
674,200
$
692,139
Operating Income
Engineered Support Structures
$
15,931
$
12,445
Utility Support Structures
27,724
25,048
Coatings
11,054
10,140
Infrastructure products
54,709
47,633
Irrigation
23,663
20,134
Corporate
(11,477
)
(13,165
)
Total
$
66,895
$
54,602
Cash and cash equivalents
$
294,645
$
353,542
Accounts receivable, net
492,785
480,000
Inventories
416,613
418,370
Contract asset – costs and profits in excess of billings
144,777
141,322
Prepaid expenses
63,306
32,043
Refundable income taxes
2,300
6,947
Total current assets
1,414,426
1,432,224
Property, plant and equipment, net
553,981
558,129
Goodwill and other assets
789,172
816,863
Current installments of long-term debt
$
757
$
760
Notes payable to banks
19,719
21,774
Accounts payable
209,132
197,957
Accrued expenses
170,944
167,264
Contract liability – billings in excess of costs and earnings
151,034
117,945
Dividend payable
9,625
8,079
Total current liabilities
561,211
513,779
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
776,139
764,944
Other long-term liabilities
310,099
338,748
Shareholders’ equity
1,110,130
1,189,745
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Earnings
$
42,721
$
37,078
Depreciation and amortization
20,343
20,253
Contribution to defined benefit pension plan
(17,039
)
(13,943
)
Change in working capital
2,813
(43,453
)
Other
13,514
7,978
Net cash flows from operating activities
62,352
7,913
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(23,580
)
(21,109
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
684
422
Acquisitions
(8,804
)
(57,106
)
Other
(1,436
)
(1,667
)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(33,136
)
(79,460
)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
10,000
10,000
Proceeds (payments) from short-term borrowings
(1,442
)
9,327
Principal payments on long-term borrowings
(188
)
(10,194
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(20,481
)
(9,421
)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(53,534
)
(23,082
)
Dividends paid
(8,079
)
(8,213
)
Other
(5,285
)
(411
)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(79,009
)
(31,994
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(9,104
)
1,568
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(58,897
)
(101,973
)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year
353,542
313,210
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
294,645
$
211,237
