|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:35 | 19.02.2020
Valmont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 28, 2019.
Operating income of $55.0 million or 8.1% of sales, compared to $36.3 million or 5.2% of sales ($66.1 million adjusted1 or 9.5% of sales) largely due to a $7.5 million operating loss in Access Systems given the extremely weak Australia construction market, and lower international irrigation sales
Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.66 compared to $0.80 ($1.87 adjusted1)
Finalized an agreement to acquire the remaining 49% stake of AgSense® in the Irrigation segment, which is expected to close in first quarter 2020
Commenced operations at the new European Center of Excellence steel structures facility in Poland, strengthening the Company’s commitment to serve global markets and customers with strategic capital deployment
Value-based pricing strategies, sales from recent acquisitions across all segments, and record sales of wireless communication structures and components, were offset by lower Utility Support Structures sales volumes due to changes in product mix and less available production capacity, and lower international irrigation project sales
Operating income was $237.7 million or 8.6% of sales, compared to $202.3 million or 7.3% of sales ($269.4 million adjusted1 or 9.8% of sales)
Profitability was impacted by lower international irrigation project sales, poor performance in Access Systems for the second half of the year, and the impact of one-time events previously highlighted in 20192
Diluted Earnings per Share of $7.06 compared to $4.20 ($7.59 adjusted1)
Operating cash flow doubled to $307.6 million, the highest level since 2013
Capital expenditures were $97.4 million, including $33.0 million for strategic plant expansions and investments in Poland, United Arab Emirates and the U.S. to support global market growth
Deployed $81.8 million of cash for three strategic acquisitions, Larson Camouflage, United Galvanizing, and Connect-It Wireless, and the final purchase payment for Convert Italia, SpA; 2019 ending cash was $353.5 million
Returned $95.5 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases of $62.9 million and dividends of $32.6 million
$
683,626
$
697,363
(2.0
)%
$
683,626
$
697,363
(2.0
)%
Operating Income
55,041
$
36,290
51.7
%
55,041
$
66,123
(16.8
)%
8.1
%
5.2
%
8.1
%
9.5
%
Net Earnings
35,747
17,662
102.4
%
35,747
41,345
(13.5
)%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.66
$
0.80
107.5
%
$
1.66
$
1.87
(11.2
)%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,596
22,061
$
2,766,976
$
2,757,144
0.4
%
$
2,766,976
$
2,757,144
0.4
%
Operating Income
237,720
202,280
17.5
%
237,720
269,395
(11.8
)%
8.6
%
7.3
%
8.6
%
9.8
%
Net Earnings
153,769
94,351
62.9
%
153,769
170,369
(9.7
)%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
7.06
$
4.20
68.1
%
$
7.06
$
7.59
(7.0
)%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,769
22,446
“Excluding the poor results from Access Systems in Australia, our performance in the fourth quarter was in line with our expectations,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In Engineered Support Structures, continued strong demand in North American transportation and wireless communication markets offset approximately $9.0 million in lower Access Systems sales. Utility Support Structures recognized its most profitable quarter this year and we delivered on our fourth quarter revenue commitment, increasing sales $27.0 million compared to third quarter 2019. We were satisfied with Coatings segment results despite the slowdown in U.S. industrial production levels. North American Irrigation sales were in line with expectations, while lower project business in international irrigation markets impacted growth. As expected, we generated strong operating cash flow during the quarter.”
Kaniewski continued, “As we reflect on 2019, excluding the poor performance in our Access Systems business, our teams performed well. Increased momentum in our infrastructure businesses is supported by a solid backlog in Engineered Support Structures and a record high year-end backlog in Utility Support Structures. Despite lower U.S. industrial production levels in the second half of 2019, our Coatings business delivered good results for the year. Even with the impact of muted net farm income and trade uncertainty, our North American irrigation business performed well, supported by higher sales of advanced technology solutions. Our commitment to balanced capital deployment was demonstrated through strategic capital investments and acquisitions in support of global market growth.”
Lighting and traffic sales in North America were similar to last year, driven by very strong market demand from continued state and local government spending, offset by lower commercial lighting sales. In Europe, higher revenues were offset by unfavorable currency translation. Sales of highway safety products were also lower from a slowdown in government spending in India and Australia, and lower project sales.
Record fourth quarter sales of wireless communication structures and components grew more than 25.0% compared to last year. Continued strong demand in North American markets was led by carriers’ ongoing expansion of 4G networks and site preparation in advance of 5G rollouts. Sales growth was also driven by revenue from recent acquisitions.
Access Systems product sales decreased $9.4 million, or 26% compared to last year, from lower volumes and unfavorable pricing due to a significant downturn in Australia construction markets.
Operating income was $10.5 million or 4.1% of sales compared to an operating loss of $1.6 million ($20.2 million adjusted income1 or 7.8% of sales) in 2018. Profitability improvement from pricing discipline in North American markets was more than offset by a significant operating loss in the Access Systems business.
Operating income was $26.3 million or 11.4% of sales compared to $18.5 million, or 7.9% of sales ($25.9 million adjusted1 or 11.1% of sales) in 2018. Pricing actions were offset by lower productivity and volumes, and weaker profitability in the offshore wind and solar tracker businesses due to lower sales.
Operating income was $12.0 million or 13.4% of sales, compared to $14.2 million or 16.5% of sales ($14.6 million adjusted1 or 16.9% of sales) in 2018. Improved pricing was more than offset by a higher mix of internal volumes and productivity challenges from recent acquisitions.
North American sales of $84.5 million were flat compared to 2018. Higher sales of systems, advanced technology solutions and aftermarket parts were offset by lower industrial tubing sales.
International irrigation sales of $48.5 million decreased 16.1% compared to last year. Higher sales in Brazil were offset by significantly lower project sales in the EMEA region. Sales in Australia and New Zealand markets were similar to 2018.
Irrigation technology sales for the full year, as a subset of total segment sales, increased 25.0% to $56.7 million compared to fiscal 2018, led by growers’ increasing demand for integrated solutions that help reduce input costs and improve profitability.
Segment operating income was $11.8 million, or 8.9% of sales, compared to $14.8 million, or 10.4% of sales in 2018, mainly due to planned higher R&D expense for technology investments and lower international project sales.
$7.30 – $8.00
Revenue Growth3
4% – 7%
Operating Margin Change
10 – 40 bps increase
Global Effective Tax Rate
~ 25%
Capital Expenditures
$100 – 125 million
No Material Impact Expected from Foreign Exchange Translation
Raw Material and Freight Costs Expected to be Similar to 2019
No Further Decline in Agricultural Market Fundamentals
“We are off to a solid start in 2020,” said Mr. Kaniewski. “Sales and earnings growth is being driven by our infrastructure businesses, supported by solid backlogs. In the Engineered Support Structures segment, transportation market demand from continued government investments in infrastructure development will drive growth. In the wireless communication market, capital investments for 5G deployment will be somewhat delayed due to the T-Mobile/Sprint integration; however, we anticipate spending to increase in the second half of the year, accelerating into 2021. Considering these well-known delays and our record growth in 2019, we expect wireless communication sales to approach a 10.0% growth rate in 2020. Construction end-markets in Australia remain at recessionary levels and are not expected to significantly improve this year, impacting our Access Systems business. Our Utility segment entered the year with a record global backlog of nearly $500.0 million, supported by very strong market demand from ongoing investments in grid hardening and renewable energy sources. Strategic capacity additions in our North American steel structures plants are expected to increase volumes by approximately 5.0%, mostly in the second half of the year. We expect sales in our Coatings business to be similar to 2019 assuming relatively stable global industrial production levels. In the Irrigation segment, grower sentiment appears to be stabilizing in 2020, but we are not seeing a meaningful turnaround in demand as net farm income levels remain muted. Therefore, we are now projecting segment sales to be flat to down approximately 3.0% compared to 2019. While there is uncertainty around international projects, we are seeing continued market strength in Brazil.”
Kaniewski continued, “Our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and delivering higher returns on invested capital requires us to strategically position our businesses for long-term profitable growth. As such, we are continuing to evaluate some of the more challenged product lines across all segments, including Access Systems in Australia. We look forward to sharing more details next quarter.”
A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark C. Jaksich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 4Q 2019 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page at www.valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use conference identification number 13697708. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CST on February 27, 2020.
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
$
683,626
$
697,363
$
2,766,976
$
2,757,144
Cost of sales
512,759
547,662
2,074,480
2,098,864
Gross profit
170,867
149,701
692,496
658,280
Selling, general and administrative expenses
115,826
113,411
454,776
456,000
Operating income
55,041
36,290
237,720
202,280
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(10,182
)
(10,418
)
(40,153
)
(44,237
)
Interest income
1,127
955
3,942
4,668
Gain on investments (unrealized)
1,206
(1,985
)
5,960
(839
)
Costs associated with refinancing of debt
—
—
—
(14,820
)
Loss from divestiture of grinding media business (Donhad)
—
—
—
(6,084
)
Other
266
420
2,204
2,473
(7,583
)
(11,028
)
(28,047
)
(58,839
)
Earnings before income taxes
47,458
25,262
209,673
143,441
Income tax expense
10,056
7,107
50,207
43,135
Net earnings
37,402
18,155
159,466
100,306
Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,655
)
(493
)
(5,697
)
(5,955
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Basic
Earnings per share – Basic
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted
Earnings per share – Diluted
Cash dividends per share
$
0.375
$
0.375
$
1.500
$
1.500
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Engineered Support Structures
$
255,196
$
259,691
$
1,012,290
$
986,880
Utility Support Structures
231,871
233,323
890,580
859,173
Coatings
89,693
86,399
367,835
353,351
Infrastructure products
576,760
579,413
2,270,705
2,199,404
Irrigation
133,015
142,602
585,196
633,666
Other
—
—
—
23,080
Less: Intersegment sales
(26,149
)
(24,652
)
(88,925
)
(99,006
)
Total
$
683,626
$
697,363
$
2,766,976
$
2,757,144
Operating Income
Engineered Support Structures
$
10,475
$
(1,635
)
$
65,627
$
34,776
Utility Support Structures
26,345
18,468
87,788
64,766
Coatings
11,971
14,217
51,008
55,325
Infrastructure products
48,791
31,050
204,423
154,867
Irrigation
11,819
14,805
71,687
97,722
Other
—
—
—
(913
)
Adjustment to LIFO inventory valuation method
4,276
(4,380
)
9,815
(9,892
)
Corporate
(9,845
)
(5,185
)
(48,205
)
(39,504
)
Total
$
55,041
$
36,290
$
237,720
$
202,280
The backlog of orders for the principal products manufactured and marketed was $807.1 million at the end of the 2019 fiscal year and $644.7 million at the end of the 2018 fiscal year. An order is reported in our backlog upon receipt of a purchase order from the customer or execution of a sales order contract. We anticipate that most of the 2019 backlog of orders will be filled during fiscal year 2020. At year-end, the segments with backlog were as follows (dollar amounts in millions):
$
254.0
$
257.4
Utility Support Structures
498.0
325.9
Irrigation
55.0
59.7
Coatings
0.1
1.7
$
807.1
$
644.7
Cash and cash equivalents
$
353,542
$
313,210
Accounts receivable, net
480,000
483,963
Inventories
374,565
383,566
Contract asset – costs and profits in excess of billings
141,322
112,525
Prepaid expenses
32,043
42,800
Refundable income taxes
6,947
4,576
Total current assets
1,388,419
1,340,640
Property, plant and equipment, net
558,129
513,992
Goodwill and other assets
816,863
675,642
Current installments of long-term debt
$
760
$
779
Notes payable to banks
21,774
10,678
Accounts payable
197,957
218,115
Accrued expenses
285,209
171,233
Dividend payable
8,079
8,230
Total current liabilities
513,779
409,035
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
764,944
741,822
Other long-term liabilities
327,797
243,894
Shareholders’ equity
1,156,891
1,135,523
Net Earnings
$
159,466
$
100,306
Depreciation and amortization
82,264
82,827
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
20,780
Loss from divestiture of grinding media business
—
6,084
Contribution to defined benefit pension plan
(18,461
)
(1,537
)
Change in working capital
80,234
(46,620
)
Other
4,111
(8,832
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
307,614
153,008
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(97,425
)
(71,985
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
5,556
63,103
Acquisitions
(81,841
)
(143,020
)
Other
5,560
(3,543
)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(168,150
)
(155,445
)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
31,000
251,655
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
11,327
10,543
Principal payments on long-term borrowings
(10,768
)
(262,191
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(62,915
)
(114,805
)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(27,845
)
(5,510
)
Dividends paid
(32,642
)
(33,726
)
Other
(7,107
)
(8,076
)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(98,950
)
(162,110
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(182
)
(15,048
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
40,332
(179,595
)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year
313,210
492,805
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
353,542
$
313,210
$
17,662
$
0.80
$
94,351
$
4.20
Debt refinancing expenses, pre-tax
—
—
14,820
0.66
Impairment of goodwill and tradename, pre-tax
(743
)
(0.03
)
15,037
0.67
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs – pre-tax
24,313
1.10
41,975
1.87
Non-recurring costs for vendor quality issue (Utility), pre-tax
5,000
0.23
5,000
0.22
Acquisition diligence costs, pre-tax
520
0.02
4,360
0.19
Loss from divestiture of grinding media business, pre-tax
—
—
6,084
0.27
Total Adjustments
29,090
1.32
87,276
3.89
Tax effect of adjustments *
(5,407
)
(0.25
)
(10,767
)
(0.48
)
Completion of 2017 tax reform adjustment
—
—
(491
)
(0.02
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. – Adjusted
$
41,345
$
1.87
$
170,369
$
7.59
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted
22,061
22,446
Operating income – as reported
$
36,290
$
202,280
Impairment of goodwill and tradename
—
15,780
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs
24,313
41,975
Non-recurring costs for vendor quality issue (Utility)
5,000
5,000
Acquisition diligence costs
520
4,360
Adjusted Operating Income
$
66,123
$
269,395
Net Sales – as reported
697,363
2,757,144
Operating Income as a % of Sales
5.2
%
7.3
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
9.5
%
9.8
%
Operating income – as reported
$
(1,635
)
$
18,468
$
14,217
$
14,805
$
(9,565
)
Impairment of goodwill and tradename
—
—
—
—
—
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs
21,723
2,410
—
180
—
Non-recurring costs for vendor quality issue
—
5,000
—
—
—
Acquisition diligence costs
113
21
386
—
—
Adjusted Operating Income
$
20,201
$
25,899
$
14,603
$
14,985
$
(9,565
)
Net sales
259,691
233,323
86,399
142,602
—
Operating Income as a % of Sales
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer