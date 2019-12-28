|
Valmont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 26, 2020.
Operating Income of $54.1 million, or 6.8% of sales ($68.8 million or 8.6% of sales adjusted1) compared to $50.8 million or 7.4% of sales last year
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) improved to $1.68 ($2.20 adjusted1) compared to $1.51; GAAP EPS includes a ($0.38) impact related to the Voluntary One-Time Early Retirement Benefit Program
Repurchased 190,000 shares of company stock in the fourth quarter for $28.5 million, at an average price of $149.93 per share
Recognized a more favorable tax rate primarily due to a one-time benefit of a recently-enacted U.S. tax regulation, resulting in an EPS benefit of $0.05 per diluted share
Record year-end backlog of more than $1.1 billion, reflecting strong market demand
Commenced shipments for the recently-awarded, multi-year $240.0 million supply agreement to provide irrigation products and services for the Egypt market
Completed the acquisition of the remaining 40% stake of Torrent® Engineering and Equipment in the Irrigation segment
Significantly higher sales in the Utility Support Structures and Irrigation segments were partially offset by lower sales in the Engineered Support Structures and Coatings segments due to COVID-19 impacts; excluding $22.2 million of unfavorable currency impacts, sales grew 5.4%
Operating Income of $226.0 million, or 7.8% of sales ($268.5 million or 9.3% of sales adjusted1) compared to $227.9 million or 8.2% of sales last year; profitability was similar to last year on a GAAP basis, and increased $40.6 million, or 17.8% on an adjusted basis
Profitability improvement was led by higher volumes in Utility Support Structures and Irrigation, and favorable pricing in Engineered Support Structures
Operational performance improved in all segments except Coatings, where end-market demand was negatively impacted by COVID-19
Diluted Earnings per Share of $6.57 ($8.18 adjusted1) compared to $6.73; EPS decreased $0.16, or 2.4% on a GAAP basis and increased $1.45, or 21.5% on an adjusted basis
Generated strong operating cash flow of $316.3 million, driven by higher receipts of customer advance payments and other working capital management initiatives; strong liquidity led to a reinstatement of share repurchases in September, with year-end 2020 cash and cash equivalents of $400.7 million
Capital expenditures were $107.0 million, including $42.0 million for strategic investments, which included capacity expansions in existing North American operations, a greenfield expansion in Pittsburgh, PA in the Coatings segment, and technology investments to support global market growth
Deployed $75.3 million of cash for strategic acquisitions, including $15.9 million inclusive of two acquisitions in the Irrigation segment: Solbras and PrecisionKing™, and $59.4 million for the remaining stakes in AgSense® and Torrent® Engineering and Equipment
Returned $93.4 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases of $56.5 million and dividends of $36.9 million
Advanced ESG to be a top strategic imperative, including formation of a CEO-led ESG Taskforce, elevating our tagline of ‘Conserving Resources. Improving Life®.’
$
798,377
$
683,626
16.8%
$
798,377
$
683,626
16.8%
Operating Income
54,139
50,765
6.6%
68,799
50,765
35.5%
%
7.4
%
8.6
%
7.4
%
Net Earnings
35,815
32,540
10.1%
46,856
32,540
44.0%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.68
$
1.51
11.3%
$
2.20
$
1.51
45.7%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,342
21,596
$
2,895,355
$
2,766,976
4.6%
$
2,895,355
$
2,766,976
4.6%
Operating Income
225,953
227,905
(0.9)%
268,462
227,905
17.8%
%
8.2
%
9.3
%
8.2
%
Net Earnings
140,693
146,408
(3.9)%
175,302
146,408
19.7%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
6.57
$
6.73
(2.4)%
$
8.18
$
6.73
21.5%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,425
21,769
“We achieved strong sales and earnings growth this quarter as we remained highly focused on execution and pricing across the portfolio, despite an extraordinary macroeconomic environment,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Sales growth was driven by strong demand in the Utility Support Structures segment, including significantly higher sales of renewable energy products. Additionally, our Irrigation segment delivered strong growth in sales and operating income driven by improved farmer sentiment from higher agricultural commodity prices and first deliveries of the large, multi-year project for the Egypt market during the quarter. Performance in the both the Engineered Support Structures and Coatings segments continued to improve. We recognized another quarter of solid operating cash flows, driven by our strategic priorities for working capital management.”
Kaniewski continued, “As we reflect on 2020, I want to thank our entire Valmont team of 10,000 global associates. Their hard work and dedication enabled us to achieve solid sales, operating profit, and earnings growth, as well as significant cash flow, demonstrating their agility to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth, even in an unprecedented environment. The safety of our employees and commitments to our customers remain our top priorities. I’m very proud of our global team’s continued resilience in safely navigating COVID-19 while supporting critical infrastructure sectors and food security around the world. As we approach our 75th year as a company, we have elevated ESG to permeate throughout our entire business. Our long-standing tagline of ‘Conserving Resources. Improving Life.®’ fully encompasses our purpose as a Company, and demonstrates our commitment to helping advance a more resilient and sustainable world.”
Operating Income was $25.6 million or 9.4% of sales ($28.0 million adjusted1 or 10.3% of sales) compared to $26.3 million, or 11.4% of sales in 2019. While higher volumes and improved operational performance led to higher profits, quality of earnings was negatively impacted by a higher sales mix of offshore and other complex steel structures.
Lighting and traffic sales of $182.6 million increased 2.1% year-over-year, primarily due to favorable pricing across all markets.
Wireless communication structures and components sales of $50.4 million were similar to last year’s record fourth-quarter sales. Higher volumes in Europe and favorable pricing in all regions were offset by slightly lower volumes in North American markets.
Access Systems sales of $23.0 million decreased 12.2% year-over-year as expected, due to lower volumes from strategically exiting product lines.
Operating Income was $19.2 million or 7.5% of sales ($24.4 million adjusted1 or 9.5% of sales), compared to $10.5 million or 4.1% of sales in 2019. Profitability improvement was driven by favorable pricing and the non-recurrence of one-time losses in the Access Systems business in fourth quarter 2019.
Operating Income was $9.4 million or 10.5% of sales ($11.8 million adjusted1 or 13.2% of sales), compared to $12.0 million or 13.4% of sales in 2019. Favorable pricing and operational efficiency improvements were offset by lower volumes.
North American sales of $97.1 million increased 14.8% compared to 2019, due to higher volumes across all irrigation product lines, and higher industrial tubing sales.
International sales of $102.2 million more than doubled year-over-year and increased more than 120.0% in local currencies. Sales growth was led by initial deliveries of the large multi-year Egypt project, higher volumes in South American and European markets, including continued strong demand in Brazil, and sales from recent acquisitions.
Operating Income was $22.3 million, or 11.2% of sales ($25.3 million adjusted1 or 12.7% of sales), compared to $11.8 million, or 8.9% of sales in 2019. Profitability growth was driven by higher volumes and improved operational efficiency, partially offset by higher SG&A expense, including $1.4 million of incremental R&D expense for technology growth investments.
While improving visibility has enabled management to reinstate guidance for 2021, a wider than historical range has been provided for some metrics, to account for an operating environment that remains dynamic. Additionally, the Company is providing Irrigation segment sales estimates due to expected significantly higher sales led by the large project for Egypt, continued strong net farm income levels and positive farmer sentiment, and a robust Brazilian market.
1Q Operating Profit Margin estimated to be 9.0% – 10.0%
1Q Irrigation segment sales estimated to be $235.0 – $245.0 million, an increase of 50.0% – 56.0% vs. prior year
Favorable foreign currency translation impact of approximately 2.0% of Net Sales
Irrigation segment sales estimated to significantly increase 27.0% – 30.0% vs. prior year
In Utility Support Structures, significant raw material cost inflation will negatively impact gross profit margins in the first half of 2021
Diluted Earnings per Share estimated to be $9.00 – $9.70
Tax rate between 24.0% – 25.0%
Capital expenditures to be in the range of $110 – $120 million to support strategic growth initiatives and Industry 4.0 advanced manufacturing initiatives
No closures of large manufacturing facilities, workforce disruptions, or significant supply chain interruptions due to COVID-19
Further, the Company has made the decision to divest the Access Systems product line. During 2021, Valmont will continue to strategically evaluate certain product lines and geographic market presence across its businesses. If needed, adjustments to the 2021 financial outlook will be provided in future quarters.
Kaniewski added, “As we turn our focus to 2021, the safety and well-being of our employees remains our number one imperative, while we continue to execute and drive growth and performance. We are entering the year with a record backlog of more than $1.1 billion, and expect to benefit from market tailwinds across many of our global markets this year. Backlog in the Utility Support Structures segment remains at elevated levels, which is providing a good line of sight for us well into the year. Additionally, during first quarter we were awarded the third purchase order of approximately $65 million for the large project in the southeast U.S., providing good momentum as we start the year. In the Engineered Support Structures segment, we expect growing demand in wireless communications markets as 5G build-outs continue to ramp. Our Coatings business is trending in-line with improving industrial production levels. In Irrigation, the large, multi-year project for Egypt and favorable market trends globally are providing strong momentum, and improved net farm income is leading to positive grower sentiment. Across the portfolio, we have already implemented pricing strategies to recover the impact of unprecedented raw material cost increases. Additionally, our strong balance sheet and cash flows give us flexibility to execute our long-term strategic plan. Our strategy remains focused on long-term growth, and an organizational emphasis on ESG principles, Return on Invested Capital, Operational Excellence and strengthening our organization for the future. We look forward to delivering another year of strong returns to our shareholders in 2021.”
A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CST by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 4Q 2020 and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page at valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use conference identification number 13713718. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CST on February 25, 2021.
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
$
798,377
$
683,626
$
2,895,355
$
2,766,976
Cost of sales
593,796
517,035
2,129,841
2,084,295
Gross profit
204,581
166,591
765,514
682,681
Selling, general and administrative expenses
150,442
115,826
522,923
454,776
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
16,638
—
Operating income
54,139
50,765
225,953
227,905
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(10,509
)
(10,182
)
(41,075
)
(40,153
)
Interest income
443
1,127
2,374
3,942
Gain on investments (unrealized)
1,341
1,206
2,443
5,960
Other
1,724
266
3,073
2,204
Other income (expense), net
(7,001
)
(7,583
)
(33,185
)
(28,047
)
Earnings before income taxes
47,138
43,182
192,768
199,858
Income tax expense
10,443
8,987
49,615
47,753
Equity in (loss) of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
(249
)
—
(1,004
)
—
Net earnings
36,446
34,195
142,149
152,105
Less: (Earnings) attributable to non-controlling interests
(631
)
(1,655
)
(1,456
)
(5,697
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Basic
Earnings per share – Basic
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted
Earnings per share – Diluted
Cash dividends per share
$
0.450
$
0.375
$
1.800
$
1.500
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Utility Support Structures
$
271,031
$
231,871
$
1,002,209
$
890,580
Engineered Support Structures
256,057
255,196
995,840
1,012,290
Coatings
89,336
89,693
345,312
367,835
Infrastructure products
616,424
576,760
2,343,361
2,270,705
Irrigation
199,263
133,015
645,831
585,196
Less: Intersegment sales
(17,310
)
(26,149
)
(93,837
)
(88,925
)
Total
$
798,377
$
683,626
$
2,895,355
$
2,766,976
Operating Income
Utility Support Structures
$
25,600
$
26,345
$
100,855
$
87,788
Engineered Support Structures
19,159
10,475
65,342
65,627
Coatings
9,357
11,971
42,975
51,008
Infrastructure products
54,116
48,791
209,172
204,423
Irrigation
22,345
11,819
83,046
71,687
Corporate
(22,322
)
(9,845
)
(66,265
)
(48,205
)
Total
$
54,139
$
50,765
$
225,953
$
227,905
The backlog of orders for the principal products manufactured and marketed was $1,139.1 million at the end of the 2020 fiscal year and $924.1 million at the end of the 2019 fiscal year. An order is reported in our backlog upon receipt of a purchase order from the customer or execution of a sales order contract. We anticipate that most of the 2020 backlog of orders will be filled during fiscal year 2021 . At year-end, the segments with backlog were as follows (dollar amounts in millions):
$
247.1
$
254.0
Utility Support Structures
563.3
615.0
Irrigation
328.3
55.0
Coatings
0.4
0.1
$
1,139.1
$
924.1
Cash and cash equivalents
$
400,726
$
353,542
Accounts receivable, net
517,607
480,000
Inventories
448,941
418,370
Contract asset – costs and profits in excess of billings
123,495
141,322
Prepaid expenses and other assets
59,804
32,043
Refundable income taxes
9,945
6,947
Total current assets
1,560,518
1,432,224
Property, plant and equipment, net
597,727
558,129
Goodwill and other assets
800,808
816,863
Current installments of long-term debt
$
2,748
$
760
Notes payable to banks
35,147
21,774
Accounts payable
268,099
197,957
Accrued expenses
227,735
167,264
Contract liability – billings in excess of costs and earnings
135,911
117,945
Dividend payable
9,556
8,079
Total current liabilities
679,196
513,779
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
728,431
764,944
Other long-term liabilities
343,590
338,748
Shareholders’ equity
1,207,836
1,189,745
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Earnings
$
142,149
$
152,105
Depreciation and amortization
82,892
82,264
Impairment of long-lived assets
20,389
—
Contribution to defined benefit pension plan
(35,399
)
(18,461
)
Change in working capital
52,282
80,651
Other
53,981
11,055
Net cash flows from operating activities
316,294
307,614
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(106,700
)
(97,425
)
Acquisitions
(15,862
)
(81,841
)
Other
18,533
11,116
Net cash flows from investing activities
(104,029
)
(168,150
)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
88,872
31,000
Proceeds (payments) from short-term borrowings
13,044
11,327
Principal payments on long-term borrowings
(121,665
)
(10,768
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(56,491
)
(62,915
)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(59,416
)
(27,845
)
Dividends paid
(36,930
)
(32,642
)
Other
(1,170
)
(7,107
)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(173,756
)
(98,950
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
8,675
(182
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
47,184
40,332
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year
353,542
313,210
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
400,726
$
353,542
$
316,294
$
307,614
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(106,700
)
(97,425
)
Free Cash flows
$
209,594
$
210,189
Net earnings
$
140,693
146,408
Free cash flow conversion – Net earnings
1.5
1.4
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. – as reported
$
35,815
$
1.68
$
140,693
$
6.57
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, pre-tax
—
—
16,638
0.78
Restructuring and asset impairment costs – pre-tax
14,660
0.69
25,871
1.21
Total Adjustments
14,660
0.69
42,509
1.98
Tax effect of adjustments *
(3,619
)
(0.17
)
(6,372
)
(0.30
)
UK tax rate change
—
—
(1,528
)
(0.07
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. – Adjusted
$
46,856
$
2.20
$
175,302
$
8.18
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted
21,342
21,425
Operating income – as reported
$
54,139
$
225,953
Impairment of goodwill and tradename
—
16,638
Restructuring and asset impairment costs
14,660
25,871
Adjusted Operating Income
$
68,799
$
268,462
Net Sales – as reported
798,377
2,895,355
Operating Income as a % of Sales
6.8
%
7.8
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
8.6
%
9.3
%
Operating income – as reported
$
19,159
$
25,600
$
9,357
$
22,345
$
(22,322
)
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs
5,220
2,388
2,445
2,968
1,639
Adjusted Operating Income
$
24,379
$
27,988
$
11,802
$
25,313
$
(20,683
)
Net sales
$
256,057
$
271,031
$
89,336
$
199,263
—
Operating Income as a % of Sales
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
Operating income – as reported
$
65,342
$
100,855
$
42,975
$
83,046
$
(66,265
)
Impairment of goodwill and tradename
16,638
—
—
—
—
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs
7,584
9,363
3,951
2,968
2,005
Adjusted Operating Income
$
89,564
$
110,218
$
46,926
$
86,014
$
(64,260
)
Net sales
$
995,840
$
1,002,209
$
345,312
$
645,831
—
Operating Income as a % of Sales
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
