22:28 | 21.10.2020
Valmont Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020.
Operating Income of $61.5 million, or 8.4% of sales ($67.1 million or 9.1% of sales adjusted1) compared to $61.1 million or 8.8% of sales last year
Diluted Earnings per Share improved to $1.84 ($1.99 adjusted1) compared to $1.75
Generated strong operating cash flow of $122.3 million, driven by higher operating income and strategic working capital management; cash and cash equivalents were $443.1 million at end of third quarter
Providing key assumptions and indications for the fourth quarter 2020
$
733,970
$
690,340
6.3%
$
733,970
$
690,340
6.3%
Operating Income
61,479
61,064
0.7%
67,111
61,064
9.9%
%
8.8
%
9.1
%
8.8
%
Net Earnings
39,342
38,045
3.4%
42,670
38,045
12.2%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.84
$
1.75
5.1%
$
1.99
$
1.75
13.7%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,416
21,684
$
2,096,978
$
2,083,350
0.7%
$
2,096,978
$
2,083,350
0.7%
Operating Income
171,814
177,140
(3.0)%
199,663
177,140
12.7%
%
8.5
%
9.5
%
8.5
%
Net Earnings
104,878
113,868
(7.9)%
128,446
113,868
12.8%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
4.89
$
5.22
(6.3)%
$
5.99
$
5.22
14.8%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,453
21,826
“We achieved higher revenue year-over-year from operational excellence and increased volumes, and delivered earnings growth through our focus on pricing and market leadership, despite an extraordinary macro environment,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Sales and profitability were better than anticipated, as we remained highly focused on execution and pricing across the portfolio. Sales growth was driven by strong demand in the Utility Support Structures segment, including significantly higher sales of renewable energy products. I am pleased with the solid operating performance in the Engineered Support Structures and Coatings segments, and the Irrigation segment delivered solid performance despite end-market instability, benefiting from continued strength in international markets and recent acquisitions. We recognized another quarter of very strong operating cash flows, driven by our strategic priorities for working capital management.”
Kaniewski continued, “Year-to-date, we have delivered solid sales, operating profit, and earnings, as well as significant cash flow, driven by the engagement and focus of our employees and successful execution of our strategies, in spite of a difficult macro environment. We have seen unprecedented challenges this year in our business, and I am incredibly proud of the way our team continues to perform. The safety and well-being of our employees remains our top priority. I want to thank the entire Valmont team for their hard work and resiliency to produce products and provide services that support critical infrastructure sectors and food security around the world.”
Operating income was $25.9 million or 9.4% of sales ($29.2 million adjusted1 or 10.6% of sales) compared to $20.4 million, or 9.9% of sales in 2019. Profitability growth was led by higher volumes, improved operations performance, and favorable pricing.
Lighting and traffic sales of $181.6 million decreased 5.1% year-over-year. In North America, lower volumes in transportation and commercial lighting markets led to lower sales. In international markets, sales were lower due to economic disruptions from COVID-19 impacts, which impacted end-market demand.
Wireless communication structures and components increased 4.8% to $50.7 million compared to last year. Higher volumes in Europe, favorable pricing, and wireless carriers’ continued capital spending in North American markets led to higher sales.
Access Systems sales of $23.4 million decreased 17.6% year-over-year due to lower volumes from strategically exiting product lines.
Operating income was $25.4 million or 9.9% of sales ($26.3 million adjusted1 or 10.3% of sales), compared to $21.8 million or 8.1% of sales in 2019. Profitability improvement was driven by favorable pricing, improved operations performance and the non-recurrence of one-time losses in the Access Systems business in third quarter 2019.
Operating income was $12.4 million or 14.1% of sales ($13.7 million adjusted1 or 15.6% of sales), compared to $13.9 million or 14.9% of sales in 2019. Operating margin improvement on an adjusted basis was due to improved operational efficiencies and favorable pricing, partially offset by lower volumes.
North American sales of $75.8 million decreased 8.5% compared to 2019. Higher irrigation system volumes were more than offset by lower volumes of other products including industrial tubing sales.
International sales of $63.4 million increased 3.3% year-over-year and increased 13.7% in local currencies. Sales growth was led by higher sales in South American markets including continued strong demand in Brazil, higher sales in Europe and Australia, and sales from recent acquisitions.
Segment operating income was $14.7 million, or 10.6% of sales, compared to $18.2 million, or 12.6% of sales in 2019. Lower profitability was due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by pricing. Higher SG&A expense included $1.2 million of incremental R&D expense for technology growth investments.
During the quarter, the Company announced it had entered into a $240.0 million, multi-year supply agreement to bring modern irrigation and technology solutions to Egypt. Once completed, the project will be the largest “Connected Farm of Engaged Acres” in the world, demonstrating the growing global demand for more efficient and reliable food production, and increasing national investments in agriculture to feed growing populations and address food security issues. Project deliveries will begin in fourth quarter 2020.
$715.0 to $735.0M
GAAP Operating Profit Margin
6.5% to 7.5%
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin2
8.0% to 9.0%
Segment Sales: Irrigation
~12%-15% Increase (vs. prior year)
Tax rate of ~ 25.0%
Positive operating cash flows
Stable raw material costs and no significant supply chain interruptions
No closures of large manufacturing facilities or workforce disruptions
Kaniewski added, “We continue to prioritize employee safety and well-being while focusing on growth and performance, providing our customers with the essential products and solutions they need. The strong global backlog of approximately $600.0 million in our Utility Support Structures segment is providing a good line of sight well into 2021. In the Engineered Support Structures segment, we expect demand to remain strong in wireless communications markets as 5G build-outs continue to ramp. Our Coatings business is trending in line with industrial production levels and will improve over time as the general economy improves. The large, multi-year international irrigation project and favorable international market trends are providing increased momentum leading into 2021 and we are optimistic that recent increases in commodity prices may improve grower sentiment in North American irrigation markets. Additionally, our balance sheet and cash flows remain very strong and we expect to deliver free cash flow of more than 1.2x net earnings for 2020. Our strategies remain focused on long-term growth with a strong emphasis on Return on Invested Capital, ESG principles, operational excellence and strengthening our organization for the future.”
A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CDT by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 3Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page at valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use conference identification number 13698673. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on October 29, 2020.
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
$
733,970
$
690,340
$
2,096,978
$
2,083,350
Cost of sales
543,223
517,053
1,536,045
1,567,260
Gross profit
190,747
173,287
560,933
516,090
Selling, general and administrative expenses
129,268
112,223
372,481
338,950
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
16,638
—
Operating income
61,479
61,064
171,814
177,140
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(10,454)
(9,976)
(30,566)
(29,971)
Interest income
430
969
1,931
2,815
Gain on investments (unrealized)
900
402
1,102
4,754
Other
233
768
1,349
1,938
Other income (expense), net
(8,891)
(7,837)
(26,184)
(20,464)
Earnings before income taxes
52,588
53,227
145,630
156,676
Income tax expense
12,084
13,063
39,172
38,766
Equity in (loss) of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
(276)
—
(755)
—
Net earnings
40,228
40,164
105,703
117,910
Less: (Earnings) attributable to non-controlling interests
(886)
(2,119)
(825)
(4,042)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Basic
Earnings per share – Basic
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted
Earnings per share – Diluted
Cash dividends per share
$
0.450
$
0.375
$
1.350
$
1.125
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Utility Support Structures
$
274,393
$
204,958
$
731,178
$
658,709
Engineered Support Structures
255,656
268,058
739,783
757,094
Coatings
87,886
92,957
255,976
278,142
Infrastructure products
617,935
565,973
1,726,937
1,693,945
Irrigation
139,209
144,180
446,568
452,181
Less: Intersegment sales
(23,174)
(19,813)
(76,527)
(62,776)
Total
$
733,970
$
690,340
$
2,096,978
$
2,083,350
Operating Income
Utility Support Structures
$
25,881
$
20,362
$
75,255
$
61,443
Engineered Support Structures
25,434
21,825
46,183
55,152
Coatings
12,416
13,865
33,618
39,037
Infrastructure products
63,731
56,052
155,056
155,632
Irrigation
14,687
18,204
60,701
59,868
Corporate
(16,939)
(13,192)
(43,943)
(38,360)
Total
$
61,479
$
61,064
$
171,814
$
177,140
Cash and cash equivalents
$
443,055
$
353,542
Accounts receivable, net
502,004
480,000
Inventories
448,088
418,370
Contract asset – costs and profits in excess of billings
113,254
141,322
Prepaid expenses and other assets
51,745
32,043
Refundable income taxes
—
6,947
Total current assets
1,558,146
1,432,224
Property, plant and equipment, net
573,353
558,129
Goodwill and other assets
792,411
816,863
Current installments of long-term debt
$
1,922
$
760
Notes payable to banks
14,227
21,774
Accounts payable
295,852
197,957
Accrued expenses
219,200
167,264
Contract liability – billings in excess of costs and earnings
119,529
117,945
Income taxes payable
724
—
Dividend payable
9,614
8,079
Total current liabilities
661,068
513,779
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
779,788
764,944
Other long-term liabilities
293,390
338,748
Shareholders’ equity
1,189,664
1,189,745
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Earnings
$
105,703
$
117,910
Depreciation and amortization
61,523
60,424
Impairment of long-lived assets
19,449
—
Contribution to defined benefit pension plan
(17,398)
(17,426)
Change in working capital
109,468
67,793
Other
(5,699)
10,529
Net cash flows from operating activities
273,046
239,230
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(70,960)
(71,981)
Acquisitions
(15,862)
(81,841)
Other
15,437
14,626
Net cash flows from investing activities
(71,385)
(139,196)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
88,872
31,000
Proceeds (payments) from short-term borrowings
(6,462)
9,284
Principal payments on long-term borrowings
(76,417)
(10,578)
Purchase of treasury shares
(28,006)
(55,172)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(55,916)
(27,845)
Dividends paid
(27,316)
(24,554)
Other
(4,739)
(4,794)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(109,984)
(82,659)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(2,164)
(3,385)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
89,513
13,990
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year
353,542
313,210
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
443,055
$
327,200
$
39,342
$
1.84
$
104,878
$
4.89
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, pre-tax
—
—
16,638
0.78
Restructuring and asset impairment costs – pre-tax
5,632
0.26
11,211
0.52
Total Adjustments
5,632
0.26
27,849
1.30
Tax effect of adjustments *
(776)
(0.04)
(2,753)
(0.13)
UK tax rate change
(1,528)
(0.07)
(1,528)
(0.07)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. – Adjusted
$
42,670
$
1.99
$
128,446
$
5.99
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted
21,416
21,453
Operating income – as reported
$
61,479
$
171,814
Impairment of goodwill and tradename
—
16,638
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs
5,632
11,211
Adjusted Operating Income
$
67,111
$
199,663
Net Sales – as reported
733,970
2,096,978
Operating Income as a % of Sales
8.4
%
8.2
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
9.1
%
9.5
%
Operating income – as reported
$
25,434
$
25,881
$
12,416
$
14,687
$
(16,939)
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs
902
3,301
1,284
—
145
Adjusted Operating Income
$
26,336
$
29,182
$
13,700
$
14,687
$
(16,794)
Net sales
$
255,656
$
274,393
$
87,886
$
139,209
—
Operating Income as a % of Sales
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
Net Sales
$715,000
to
$735,000
Operating Profit
47,000
to
55,750
GAAP Operating Profit Margin
6.5%
to
7.5%
Expected pre-tax impact on operating profit of voluntary one-time Early Retirement Program Expense
10,000
10,000
Adjusted Operating Profit
57,000
to
65,750
Adjusted Operating Margin
8.0%
to
9.0%
