22:16 | 20.10.2021
Valmont Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, 2021.
Operating Income improved to $76.2 million, or 8.8% of sales ($80.4 million or 9.3% adjusted1) compared to $61.5 million or 8.4% of sales last year ($67.1 million or 9.1% adjusted1), despite ongoing inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) improved to $2.40 ($2.57 adjusted1) compared to $1.84 ($1.99 adjusted1)
Record global backlog of more than $1.5 billion, an increase of 35.0% since the end of fiscal 2020, reflecting improved pricing and continued strong market demand
Raising the bottom end of full-year GAAP diluted EPS guidance to a new range of $10.10 to $10.60 (Adjusted diluted EPS to $10.60 to $11.10)1.
$
868,782
$
733,970
18.4%
$
868,782
$
733,970
18.4%
Operating Income
76,195
61,479
23.9%
80,433
67,111
19.9%
%
8.4
%
9.3
%
9.1
%
Net Earnings
51,650
39,342
31.3%
55,284
42,670
29.6%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
2.40
$
1.84
30.4%
$
2.57
$
1.99
29.1%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,552
21,416
21,552
21,416
$
2,538,297
$
2,096,978
21.0%
$
2,538,297
$
2,096,978
21.0%
Operating Income
236,031
171,814
37.4%
248,494
199,663
24.5%
%
8.2
%
9.8
%
9.5
%
Net Earnings
168,774
104,878
60.9%
176,060
128,446
37.1%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
7.86
$
4.89
60.7%
$
8.20
$
5.99
36.9%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,483
21,453
21,483
21,453
“We have continued building positive momentum in 2021 with another quarter of strong sales and operating performance,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our results reflect the benefits of focused pricing actions and our growth strategies, combined with the strength of our businesses and execution by our global teams. Through these actions, we achieved record third-quarter sales, grew adjusted operating income 20 percent year-over-year and delivered adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 30 percent, despite ongoing inflationary pressures of higher raw materials, freight and labor. Sales growth this quarter was once again led by significantly higher sales in Irrigation, as strong global agricultural market fundamentals are driving positive farmer sentiment, and deliveries of the large Egypt project continued. Robust market demand for improving grid resiliency and renewable energy usage, and increased pricing are driving continued sales growth in Utility Support Structures. Higher sales in Engineered Support Structures were led by a focus on pricing and growth of wireless communication products and components, and solid execution globally helped drive this segment’s third-quarter operating profit margins above 12 percent for the first time. Sales growth in Coatings was led by pricing and improved industrial production levels compared to last year.”
Kaniewski continued, “Year-to-date, we have delivered strong results driven by the engagement and focus of our employees and successful execution of our strategies, in spite of a challenging macro environment. I am incredibly proud of the way our team continues to perform and would like to thank our employees for their hard work in delivering these results and continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers.”
Operating Income was $24.6 million or 8.9% of sales compared to $25.9 million or 9.4% of sales ($29.2 million or 10.6% adjusted1) in 2020. Higher average selling prices were more than offset by the impact of continued raw material cost inflation that was not fully recovered through pricing mechanisms during the quarter, and lower global generation product sales.
Lighting and transportation sales of $188.6 million increased 3.9% year-over-year, as favorable pricing and higher commercial lighting sales more than offset lower transportation volumes in most regions.
Wireless communication products and components sales of $63.4 million increased 25.2% year-over-year. Capital investments from wireless carriers supporting 5G buildouts, and favorable pricing led to sales growth.
Access systems sales of $29.1 million increased 24.3% year-over-year, primarily due to improved end markets in Australia.
Operating Income improved to $34.4 million or 12.2% of sales compared to $25.4 million or 9.9% of sales ($26.4 million or 10.3% adjusted1) in 2020. Profitability improvement was driven by favorable pricing and improved fixed cost leverage.
Operating Income was $12.5 million or 12.9% of sales compared to $12.4 million or 14.1% of sales ($13.7 million or 15.6% adjusted1) in 2020. Lower profitability was driven by higher cost inflation that was not yet fully recovered by price, and startup costs related to the new Pittsburgh facility.
North American sales of $116.3 million grew 53.4% compared to 2020. Sales growth was led by favorable pricing, higher volumes due to continued strength in agricultural markets and higher industrial tubing sales.
International sales of $124.0 million nearly doubled year-over-year. Sales growth was led by continued strong demand, including deliveries of the large Egypt project and higher sales in Brazil, Africa and Europe.
Global backlog increased 26.0% year-over-year to $388.0 million, demonstrating the underlying strength in agricultural markets globally.
Operating Income improved to $27.7 million, or 11.5% of sales ($32.0 million or 13.3% adjusted1) compared to $14.7 million, or 10.6% of sales in 2020. Profitability growth was driven by higher volumes, favorable pricing and improved operational efficiencies, partially offset by SG&A expense from the recent Prospera acquisition.
Valmont monitors health advisories on a continuous basis and will continue to follow CDC, WHO and local guidelines to protect the safety, health and well-being of employees, customers, suppliers and communities.
16% to 19%
17% to 18%
Irrigation Segment Sales Growth (vs. PY)
45% to 50%
50% to 53%
GAAP Diluted EPS1
$9.90 to $10.60
$10.10 to $10.60
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
$10.40 to $11.10
$10.60 to $11.10
Fourth quarter tax rate of approximately 24.0%
Capital expenditures to be in the range of $110 – $120 million to support strategic growth and Industry 4.0 advanced manufacturing initiatives
No pandemic-driven closures of large manufacturing facilities, workforce disruptions, or significant supply chain interruptions
“The strong market drivers we are seeing across our businesses, and our team’s proven ability to manage through this unprecedented macro environment give us confidence about the remainder of this year,” Kaniewski added. “We entered the fourth quarter with a record backlog of more than $1.5 billion reflecting strong market demand. In the Utility Support Structures segment, despite continued steel cost increases, we expect sequential margin improvement as pricing becomes more aligned with inflation. Our backlog of more than $760.0 million in this segment is indicative of the long-term market drivers of grid resiliency and the increasing use of renewable energy. In Engineered Support Structures, the long-term need for critical infrastructure investment globally, including current and future stimulus programs, gives us confidence in future growth. We are benefiting from increasing demand in wireless communications markets as 5G build-outs are accelerating. Our Coatings business has been trending in-line with industrial production levels. In Irrigation, a solid international project pipeline and favorable market trends globally are providing strong momentum well into next year. Across the portfolio, we continue to quickly execute pricing strategies to recover the impact of inflation and leverage the strength of our global supply chain. Additionally, our balance sheet remains strong, giving us flexibility to execute our long-term strategic plan.”
Kaniewski continued, “Strong market demand, the strength of our operations, and our continued pricing actions across the portfolio give us confidence as we look ahead to next year. In 2022 we expect sales growth of 7% to 12% and earnings per share growth of 13% to 15%, in line with the 3- to-5 year growth targets we communicated at our May 2021 Investor Day. We are in a position of strength with a diverse and talented team who are driven by our core values to deliver results for our customers and our stakeholders.”
A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CDT by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 3Q 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page at valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use conference identification number 13713723. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on October 28, 2021.
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
$
868,782
$
733,970
$
2,538,297
$
2,096,978
Cost of sales
641,378
543,223
1,876,692
1,536,045
Gross profit
227,404
190,747
661,605
560,933
Selling, general and administrative expenses
151,209
129,268
425,574
372,481
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
—
16,638
Operating income
76,195
61,479
236,031
171,814
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(11,031
)
(10,454
)
(31,466
)
(30,566
)
Interest income
397
430
894
1,931
Gain on investments (unrealized)
488
900
1,556
1,102
Other
2,644
233
10,297
1,349
Other income (expense), net
(7,502
)
(8,891
)
(18,719
)
(26,184
)
Earnings before income taxes
68,693
52,588
217,312
145,630
Income tax expense
16,080
12,084
46,322
39,172
Equity in (loss) of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
(360
)
(276
)
(1,079
)
(755
)
Net earnings
52,253
40,228
169,911
105,703
Less: Loss (earnings) attributable to non-controlling interests
(603
)
(886
)
(1,137
)
(825
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Basic
Earnings per share – Basic
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted
Earnings per share – Diluted
Cash dividends per share
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Utility Support Structures
$
276,502
$
274,393
$
797,498
$
731,178
Engineered Support Structures
281,097
255,656
772,813
739,783
Coatings
96,685
87,886
288,131
255,976
Infrastructure products
654,284
617,935
1,858,442
1,726,937
Irrigation
240,331
139,209
751,960
446,568
Less: Intersegment sales
(25,833
)
(23,174
)
(72,105
)
(76,527
)
Total
$
868,782
$
733,970
$
2,538,297
$
2,096,978
Operating Income
Utility Support Structures
$
24,561
$
25,881
$
61,168
$
75,255
Engineered Support Structures
34,383
25,434
86,235
46,183
Coatings
12,478
12,416
40,018
33,618
Infrastructure products
71,422
63,731
187,421
155,056
Irrigation
27,735
14,687
108,467
60,701
Corporate
(22,962
)
(16,939
)
(59,857
)
(43,943
)
Total
$
76,195
$
61,479
$
236,031
$
171,814
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Cash and cash equivalents
$
169,795
$
400,726
Accounts receivable, net
537,693
511,714
Inventories
655,903
448,941
Contract asset – costs and profits in excess of billings
155,417
123,495
Prepaid expenses and other assets
95,965
59,804
Refundable income taxes
—
9,945
Total current assets
1,614,773
1,554,625
Property, plant and equipment, net
617,313
597,727
Goodwill and other assets
1,179,178
800,808
Current installments of long-term debt
$
4,803
$
2,748
Notes payable to banks
13,765
35,147
Accounts payable
338,723
268,099
Accrued expenses
241,058
227,735
Contract liability – billings in excess of costs and earnings
138,286
130,018
Income taxes payable
3,734
—
Dividend payable
10,610
9,556
Total current liabilities
750,979
673,303
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
897,488
728,431
Operating lease liabilities
148,031
80,202
Other long-term liabilities
270,034
263,388
Shareholders’ equity
1,344,732
1,207,836
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Earnings
$
169,911
$
105,703
Depreciation and amortization
67,764
61,523
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
19,449
Contribution to defined benefit pension plan
(970
)
(17,398
)
Change in working capital
(157,473
)
119,617
Other
(17,403
)
(15,848
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
61,829
273,046
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(80,509
)
(70,960
)
Acquisitions
(312,500
)
(15,862
)
Other
3,546
15,437
Net cash flows from investing activities
(389,463
)
(71,385
)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
236,710
88,872
Principal payments on long-term borrowings
(66,128
)
(76,417
)
Payments on short-term borrowings
(20,463
)
(6,462
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(24,101
)
(28,006
)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
—
(55,916
)
Dividends paid
(30,794
)
(27,316
)
Other
5,792
(4,739
)
Net cash flows from financing activities
101,016
(109,984
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(4,313
)
(2,164
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(230,931
)
89,513
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year
400,726
353,542
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
169,795
$
443,055
$
51,650
$
2.40
$
168,774
$
7.86
Prospera intangible asset amortization
1,926
0.09
1,926
0.09
Stock-based compensation – Prospera subsidiary
2,312
0.11
2,312
0.11
Write-off of a receivable, pre-tax
—
—
5,545
0.26
Acquisition diligence expense, pre-tax
—
—
1,120
0.05
Restructuring expense, pre-tax
—
—
1,560
0.07
Total Adjustments
4,238
0.20
12,463
0.58
Change in U.K. statutory tax rate
—
—
(2,819
)
(0.13
)
Tax effect of adjustments *
(604
)
(0.03
)
(2,358
)
(0.11
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. – Adjusted
$
55,284
$
2.57
$
176,060
$
8.20
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted
21,552
21,483
$
34,383
$
24,561
$
12,478
$
27,735
$
(22,962
)
$
76,195
Prospera intangible asset amortization
—
—
—
1,926
—
1,926
Stock-based compensation – Prospera subsidiary
—
—
—
2,312
—
2,312
Adjusted Operating Income
$
34,383
$
24,561
$
12,478
$
31,973
$
(22,962
)
$
80,433
Net Sales – as reported
281,097
276,502
96,685
240,331
NM
868,782
Operating Income as a % of Sales
12.2
%
8.9
%
12.9
%
11.5
%
NM
8.8
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
12.2
%
8.9
%
12.9
%
13.3
%
NM
9.3
%
$
86,235
$
61,168
$
40,018
$
108,467
$
(59,857
)
$
236,031
Prospera intangible asset amortization
—
—
—
1,926
—
1,926
Stock-based compensation – Prospera subsidiary
—
—
—
2,312
—
2,312
Write off a receivable, pre-tax
—
5,545
—
—
—
5,545
Acquisition diligence expense, pre-tax
—
—
—
—
1,120
1,120
Restructuring expense, pre-tax
—
650
—
910
—
1,560
Adjusted Operating Income
$
86,235
$
67,363
$
40,018
$
113,615
$
(58,737
)
$
248,494
Net Sales – as reported
772,813
797,498
288,131
751,960
NM
2,538,297
Operating Income as a % of Sales
11.2
%
7.7
%
13.9
%
14.4
%
NM
9.3
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
11.2
%
8.4
%
13.9
%
15.1
%
NM
9.8
%
$
39,342
$
1.84
$
104,878
$
4.89
Impairment of goodwill and tradename, pre-tax
—
—
16,638
0.78
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs – pre-tax
5,632
0.26
11,211
0.52
Total Adjustments
5,632
0.26
27,849
1.30
Tax effect of adjustments *
(776
)
(0.04
)
(2,753
)
(0.13
)
UK tax rate change
(1,528
)
(0.07
)
(1,528
)
(0.07
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. – Adjusted
$
42,670
$
1.99
$
128,446
$
5.99
Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted
21,416
21,453
$
25,434
$
25,881
$
12,416
$
14,687
$
(16,939
)
$
61,479
Impairment of goodwill and tradename
—
—
—
—
—
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs
902
3,301
1,284
—
145
5,632
Adjusted Operating Income
$
26,336
$
29,182
$
13,700
$
14,687
$
(16,794
)
$
67,111
Net Sales – as reported
255,656
274,393
87,886
139,209
NM
733,970
Operating Income as a % of Sales
9.9
%
9.4
%
14.1
%
10.6
%
NM
8.4
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
10.3
%
10.6
%
15.6
%
10.6
%
NM
9.1
%
$
46,183
$
75,255
$
33,618
$
60,701
$
(43,943
)
$
171,814
Impairment of goodwill and tradename
16,638
—
—
—
—
16,638
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs
2,364
6,975
1,506
—
366
11,211
Adjusted Operating Income
$
65,185
$
82,230
$
35,124
$
60,701
$
(43,577
)
$
199,663
Net Sales – as reported
739,783
731,178
255,976
446,568
NM
2,096,978
Operating Income as a % of Sales
6.2
%
10.3
%
13.1
%
13.6
%
NM
8.2
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
8.8
%
11.2
%
13.7
%
13.6
%
NM
9.5
%
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Write-off of a receivable, pre-tax
5,545
Acquisition diligence expense, pre-tax
1,120
Estimated restructuring expense, pre-tax
1,560
Prospera intangible asset (proprietary technology) amortization, pre-tax
3,750
Share-based compensation – Prospera (ML & AI subsidiary), pre-tax
4,950
Total pre-tax adjustments
16,925
Estimated tax benefit from above expenses*
(3,106
)
Change in U.K. statutory tax rate
(2,819
)
Total Adjustments, after-tax
$
11,000
10.10
$
10.60
10.60
$
11.10
