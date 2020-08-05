|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:27 | 05.08.2020
VanEck Sees $3,000 or More for Gold
Gold prices have surged in recent weeks and the team at VanEck, a firm with more than 50 years of experience investing in gold and gold equities, is reasserting its bullish call on the investment case for gold.
VanEck initially took a bullish stance on gold in mid-2019, pointing to sustained Central Bank uncertainty, the surge in negative yielding debt, and gold’s recently having broken through a strong technical six-year mark at the time. Much has obviously happened since then, and in the firm’s latest assessment they find a number of key reasons to reassert their bullish view as gold moves past its previous all-time high.
“Since 1968, when gold was $35 per ounce, the drivers of gold bull markets have fallen into two categories: inflationary and deflationary,” said Joe Foster, Portfolio Manager for the VanEck International Investors Gold Fund (INIVX). “We don’t see inflation spiking anytime soon, so we believe this to be a deflationary cycle. Both recent deflationary gold bull markets suggest that a price over $3,000 per ounce is reasonable. In fact, if one measures the start of this bull market from the 2015 lows, then it appears similar to the 2001-2008 bull market when gold rose over 200%.”
“If one believes, as we do, that the current central bank stimulus to fight the impacts of the COVID-19 virus, along with elevated levels of systemic risks, are similar to those during the global financial crisis, then $3,400 may be the target for this bull market,” added Foster.
According to VanEck, in the current deflationary bull market, low interest rates and the unknown economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have been driving the recent investment demand for gold; but other factors, like the weakness of the U.S. dollar, geopolitical uncertainty, and continued rising debt levels have bolstered a bullish view as well. In addition, gold may be poised to perform well should inflation develop eventually, due to the massive stimulus measures taken by central banks and governments worldwide.
“Along with the persistence of negative real rates, we believe many dynamics appear very favorable for gold and gold equities moving forward,” added Jan van Eck, Chief Executive Officer. “Gold continues to be a scarce commodity, and the fact that there have been no significant new gold discoveries since 2016 only adds to its supply pressure. Meanwhile, gold mining companies have reemerged from a period of management turnover and fiscal restructuring and are, in our view, now better positioned to return value to shareholders.”
Both physical gold bullion and gold mining equities can provide important potential benefits, with each offering a unique risk/reward profile. Bullion has historically displayed a lower volatility profile, while equities tend to be more volatile and have historically outperformed gold during bull market cycles because of their optionality through earnings and resource leverage.1
VanEck has pioneered the development of strategies to provide investors with a variety of ways to add gold exposure to their portfolios. INIVX has a live track record of investing gold-related equities for more than 50 years. The $1.2 billion mutual fund has returned more than 56% YTD through August 3, 2020. For standard performance time periods, please visit the Fund’s page on our website.
Additionally, VanEck’s family of gold-focused offerings includes the VanEck Vectors® Gold Miners ETF (GDX®), VanEck Vectors® Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ®), and the only physical gold ETP that offers investors the opportunity to take delivery of their underlying holdings, the VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ). As of June 30, 2020, the Firm’s assets across its gold-related strategies totaled $23.5 billion.
VanEck’s latest outlook for gold, which includes historical and technical data, along with other key factors driving the firm’s thinking, can be accessed here.
Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of June 30, 2020, VanEck managed approximately $56.1 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.
Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.
Trust shares trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk and will fluctuate in market value. The value of Trust shares relates directly to the value of the gold held by the Trust (less its expenses), and fluctuations in the price of gold could materially and adversely affect an investment in the shares. The price received upon the sale of the shares, which trade at market price, may be more or less than the value of the gold represented by them. The Trust does not generate any income, and as the Trust regularly issues shares to pay for the Sponsor’s ongoing expenses, the amount of gold represented by each Share will decline over time. Investing involves risk, and you could lose money on an investment in the Trust. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors relative to the Trust, carefully read the prospectus.
The sponsor of the Trust is Merk Investments LLC (the “Sponsor”). Van Eck Securities Corporation and Foreside Fund Services, LLC, provide marketing services to the Trust.
Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor for GDX, GDXJ, and INIVX
