ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:21 | 24.11.2020
Variable Frequency Drive North American Market to 2025 – Industry Analysis and Forecast – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North America Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Product Type, by Power Range, by Application, by End User, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

A variable frequency drive can alter the power supplied to match the driven equipment’s energy requirements, and that’s how it saves energy or improves energy consumption. Compared to direct-on-line (DOL) operation, where the motor operates at full speed regardless of demand, the drive will dramatically reduce energy consumption. Saving power or fuel by 40% is popular with the use of a drive. The roll-on effect means that drive use often decreases the NOx emissions and CO2 footprint of the installed systems.

Expanding urbanization and industrialization levels are raising consumer demand, which is expected to result in industrial and manufacturing sector development and drive demand for VFDs during the forecast period. Industries like processing and manufacturing implement various types of components and equipment which differ in terms of industry, mode of operation as well as technology.

AC drives are used in different sectors, such as power generation, oil and gas, food and beverages, and metal and mining. Variable speed drives are used in the manufacturing process to power rotating equipment like conveyors, fans, pumps, and machine spindles, and to increase the industry’s energy efficiency. Therefore, growth in the end-use sector is expected to fuel the overall growth of the VFD market over the coming years.
Companies Profiled
ABB Group

Hitachi, Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Nidec Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

The Danfoss Group
Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis – Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2015, Jan – 2019, Nov) Leading Players
Chapter 4. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by Product Type
4.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive AC Drives Market by Country

4.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive DC Drives Market by Country

4.3 North America Variable Frequency Drive Servo Drives Market by Country
Chapter 5. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by Power Range
5.1 North America Low Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

5.2 North America Medium Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

5.3 North America Micro Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

5.4 North America High Power Range Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country
Chapter 6. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by Application
6.1 North America Pumps Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

6.2 North America Electric Fans Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

6.3 North America HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

6.4 North America Conveyers Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

6.5 North America Extruders & Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country
Chapter 7. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by End User
7.1 North America Oil & Gas Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.2 North America Industrial Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.3 North America Food & Beverages Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.4 North America Power Generation Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.5 North America Infrastructure Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.6 North America Automotive Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.7 North America Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country
Chapter 8. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country
8.1 US Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.2 Canada Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.3 Mexico Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.4 Rest of North America Variable Frequency Drive Market
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
