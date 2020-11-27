23:04 | 27.11.2020



Varsteel Workers in Kamloops Vote to Join United Steelworkers



Workers at Varsteel Ltd. in Kamloops have voted overwhelmingly to join the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

In seeking representation from the USW, the workers at Varsteel cited the need to have a meaningful, collective voice in addressing issues and concerns regarding the work they perform. Those issues include health and safety, wages, benefits and working conditions.

“As we work through the economic challenges of the pandemic, more than ever workers – like the ones at Varsteel in Kamloops – need unions and USW will be there to welcome them into our union,” said Stephen Hunt, USW Director for Western Canada.

“We welcome these new members to our union and we will support them as they enter into collective bargaining to reach a fair contract,” noted Hunt.

The workers joined the USW after their colleagues in Chermainus, B.C., successfully voted to join the union.

The USW represents Varsteel workers in Chermainus, Kelowna, Calgary and Regina. Varsteel is a steel supplier that offers rebar, pipe and piling, aluminum, stainless, plasma cutting, flame cutting and plate shearing.

USW District 3 represents over 50,000 workers in Western Canada and the Territories.

