20:02 | 10.09.2020

VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free Boarding for Pets Displaced by Valley Fire in San Diego

VCA Animal Hospitals is offering free boarding assistance for pets that have been displaced by the Valley Fire in rural eastern San Diego County. The Santa-Ana wind driven fire has burned more than 17,000 acres, destroyed over a dozen homes and forced widespread evacuations. “We understand that catastrophic natural disasters like these wildfires are made even more stressful for people with pets, and VCA is here to help pet owners find a safe place for their pets during this difficult time,” said Dr. Todd Lavender, President, VCA Animal Hospitals and Petcare Services. “Our VCA hospitals in eastern San Diego County are extending free boarding so families can focus on the emergency.” Boarding assistance is offered on a space-available basis to pet owners in select hospitals located in eastern San Diego County. Families are encouraged to call ahead to ensure space is available. To locate a nearby hospital, visit the website at https://vcahospitals.com/find-a-hospital. VCA is closely monitoring this evolving situation and its impact on pet families. For updates, please follow your local VCA hospital page on Facebook. About VCA Animal Hospitals VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 1,000 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Japan. The hospitals are staffed by more than 4,500 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as oncology, cardiology, emergency and critical care, and surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. As part of the Mars, Inc. family of brands, VCA is committed to its purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®. For more information, please visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and Facebook (facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005894/en/