VCEX Fintech Company Exchange Launches Share Registry and Capital Raising Platform for Private and Public Companies in Australia

VCEX is a Perth based Fintech Startup, transforming the way both sophisticated and retail investors can invest in a range of opportunities in Australia. As pioneers in automating capital raising and compliance, VCEX has designed and built an online user-friendly SaaS application that takes away the pain of manual and antiquated business processes making them simple for everyday people. VCEX provides a unique solution to the Australian Investment ecosystem making it easier for investors and companies to connect, raise capital and trade shares. VCEX also seamlessly manages all aspects of ASIC compliance for the listed companies, as well as maintaining the company’s share registry. The platform is designed to allow non-listed companies to raise capital by issuing and trading shares while remaining completely compliant. The startup is spearheaded by a strong board and leadership team who collectively are working towards creating one of Australia’s most important fintech companies. VCEX is led by CEO David Pillinger an entrepreneur in the property sector, COO Michael Bryden a highly skilled executive professional with 30 years of growth strategic skill sets and CMO Mitchell Smilovitis a serial entrepreneur who has launched and scaled various companies. VCEX are preparing for its first round of Seed Capital which will allow the startup to successfully develop the current platform to it’s fullest potential. To see how VCEX can help you raise capital, manage compliance and grow your company please contact the team below and they would be more than happy to walk you through a demo and the benefits of using VCEX. To visit the exchange, please visit:

https://www.vcex.com.au About VCEX: VCEX is an Australian Investment ecosystem and trading platform making it easier for investors and companies to connect, raise capital and trade shares. The VEX is seen as being the future of capital raising for small to medium enterprises, its ability to raise funds at very short notice, issue shares and manage funds whilst maintaining continuous disclosure is a world first.

Michael Bryden

Director and COO

m +61 447 733 308

Mitchell Smilovitis

Director and CMO

m +61 451 622 589

Source: VCEX

