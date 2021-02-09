14:33 | 09.02.2021

Vcinity Appoints Craig Graulich to Lead Global Sales Efforts

Vcinity, Inc., the company redefining hybrid cloud, today announces the appointment of Craig Graulich as the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Reporting to Vcinity’s CEO, Harry Carr, Craig will lead and build the domestic and international sales and pre-sales engineering organization and drive the company’s global go-to-market efforts. “We are thrilled to welcome Craig to Vcinity. He is the right sales leader at the right time to accelerate the growth of Vcinity and understands the unique disruptive capabilities we bring to market,” said Harry Carr, Vcinity’s CEO. Prior to joining Vcinity, Craig spent over 10 years at Hitachi Vantara Federal where he was a top performer and managed a variety of territories within the US Federal DOD and Intelligence markets. Craig brings extensive experience opening and building commercial, federal, and international sales based on his previous assignments at Brocade Federal, YottaYotta, and Tellium. “I am delighted to join Vcinity at this unique inflection point in the industry. Vcinity’s solutions are unmatched for addressing a major industry problem, remote data access and application processing,” said Craig Graulich. “Access to data is the new corporate currency, dramatically reducing the time-to-insight, decision and action. The connectedness that Vcinity enables will drive enormous business value.”

