13:00 | 09.03.2021

VELO3D Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

VELO3D, a metal additive manufacturing (AM) leader, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. Appearing in the manufacturing category, VELO3D is being honored among businesses making a profound impact and driving innovation for their industry. “Innovation has always been a key driver of our success and is an integral part of our DNA. The value of 3D printing as a game-changing manufacturing process has become increasingly clear, and we are extremely honored by Fast Company’s recognition of our results,” said Benny Buller, founder and CEO of VELO3D. “We are excited by the traction we’re gaining in our industry for our 3D metal printing system, which enables engineers to design and print critical parts for space travel, supersonic flight, clean power plants, and beyond.” VELO3D’s 3D-printing system of Flow™ software, Sapphire® printer, and Assure™ Quality Assurance Software has emerged as the breakthrough leader in advanced 3D printing. It offers unparalleled design freedom for creating highly complex geometries and enables manufacturers to accelerate product innovation and transform their businesses to become more responsive to shifting market needs.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. “In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021.

About VELO3D

VELO3D empowers companies to imagine more and additively manufacture nearly anything. Bringing together an integrated, end-to-end solution of software, hardware, and process-control innovation, VELO3D’s technology for 3D metal printing delivers unparalleled quality control for serial production and enhanced part performance. With VELO3D Flow™ print preparation software, Sapphire® laser powder bed AM system, and Assure™ quality assurance software, manufacturers can accelerate product innovation, become more agile and responsive to market needs, and reduce costs. First in the industry to introduce SupportFree metal 3D printing, which allows for the manufacture of previously impossible geometries, the company is based in Silicon Valley and is privately funded. VELO3D has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.velo3d.com/.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005184/en/