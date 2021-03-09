|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 09.03.2021
VELO3D Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021
VELO3D, a metal additive manufacturing (AM) leader, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. Appearing in the manufacturing category, VELO3D is being honored among businesses making a profound impact and driving innovation for their industry.
“Innovation has always been a key driver of our success and is an integral part of our DNA. The value of 3D printing as a game-changing manufacturing process has become increasingly clear, and we are extremely honored by Fast Company’s recognition of our results,” said Benny Buller, founder and CEO of VELO3D. “We are excited by the traction we’re gaining in our industry for our 3D metal printing system, which enables engineers to design and print critical parts for space travel, supersonic flight, clean power plants, and beyond.”
VELO3D’s 3D-printing system of Flow™ software, Sapphire® printer, and Assure™ Quality Assurance Software has emerged as the breakthrough leader in advanced 3D printing. It offers unparalleled design freedom for creating highly complex geometries and enables manufacturers to accelerate product innovation and transform their businesses to become more responsive to shifting market needs.
“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.
