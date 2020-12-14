0:00 | 15.12.2020

Vena Energy Selects Doosan GridTech To Deliver Queensland’s Largest Grid-Scale Energy Storage System (100MW/150MWh)

Vena Energy-Australia has named Doosan GridTech as its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner to build Queensland’s largest energy storage system. This battery energy storage system (BESS) will play a major role in improving grid stability and supporting the state’s shift to renewable energy. Located near Wandoan in the state’s southwest region, the BESS will have a discharge capacity of 100MW and deliver 150MWh—enough to provide power for 57,000 homes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005612/en/(Photo Credit: Vena Energy — artist rendering of Wandoan South BESS) To mitigate harsh weather extremes at the Wandoan South site, Doosan GridTech’s 100MW BESS for Vena Energy-Australia will house over 1500 battery racks in a climate-controlled building.

“As our first grid-scale energy storage project, the Wandoan South BESS in South West Queensland required an EPC partner that carries Doosan’s expertise depth and market credibility,” said Anil Nangia, Head of Vena Energy-Australia. “We view Doosan as a long-term partner who shares our desires to accelerate the transition to renewable energy in the Asia-Pacific region and to enrich local economies and communities.” Doosan’s design of one of the largest battery systems in Australia features: a customized battery building that will efficiently manage the safety, protection, and ambient temperature control for more than 20,000 lithium-ion batteries; Doosan’s cutting-edge control and monitoring software to operate the plant’s energy management system and allow the BESS’ participation in the ancillary service market; the ability to convert to battery/solar hybrid control for future system evolution. “We are honored that Vena Energy has chosen Doosan to deliver Queensland’s largest battery energy storage system as the country enters a new dawn of renewable energy solutions,” said Adrian Marziano, General Manager, Doosan GridTech- Australia. “The Wandoan South BESS represents a big step in building our momentum to provide high megawatt grid-scale battery storage systems. Again, we are demonstrating that competitively priced turnkey systems deployed alongside advanced and flexible control platforms are winning propositions for global renewable developers. Turnkey delivery provides simplicity of purchase and a higher degree of short-term risk management. Advanced and upgradable software ensures long-term risk management in the form of flexibility for technology options and adaptation to meet future grid needs.” Doosan’s Intelligent Controller (DG-IC®) will be the operating software platform of the Wandoan South BESS. It is one of the first storage control systems built on open standard interfaces and is custom-designed to meet the Australian transmission system’s rigorous requirements. The DG-IC is the advanced intelligence of a BESS system designed to provide speedy response against complex schedules and operating modes while ensuring that power quality is maintained.

Vena Energy-Australia is a subsidiary of Vena Energy, a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) of renewable energy in the Asia-Pacific region with over 11 gigawatts in operation, construction, and development. In Australia, Vena Energy is progressing over 2.5 gigawatts of renewable energy projects across the country. Headquartered in Singapore, Vena Energy manages the development, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of its solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Vena Energy is committed to engaging local communities through its portfolio projects’ investment lifecycles and incorporating the management of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards into its strategy and business practices. For more information, please visit www.venaenergy.com.

Doosan GridTech® is a multi-disciplined team of power system engineers, software developers, and turnkey energy storage specialists. We help electric utilities and other megawatt-scale power producers evaluate, procure, integrate and optimize energy storage, solar power, and other distributed energy resources. Our battery storage experts in Seattle, Melbourne, and Seoul have designed, built, and controlled over 30 energy storage installations in the Americas and Asian-Pacific regions – representing 310MW of capacity. Ranked as one of the top energy storage solution providers by Navigant Research and Bloomberg New Energy Finance, we are the proud recipients of two Grid Innovation Awards from GreenTech Media. Our parent company, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., is a multibillion-dollar global conglomerate that serves power and industrial markets. www.doosangridtech.com

