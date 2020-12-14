|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 15.12.2020
Vena Energy Selects Doosan GridTech To Deliver Queensland’s Largest Grid-Scale Energy Storage System (100MW/150MWh)
Vena Energy-Australia has named Doosan GridTech as its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner to build Queensland’s largest energy storage system. This battery energy storage system (BESS) will play a major role in improving grid stability and supporting the state’s shift to renewable energy. Located near Wandoan in the state’s southwest region, the BESS will have a discharge capacity of 100MW and deliver 150MWh—enough to provide power for 57,000 homes.
Doosan’s design of one of the largest battery systems in Australia features:
a customized battery building that will efficiently manage the safety, protection, and ambient temperature control for more than 20,000 lithium-ion batteries;
Doosan’s cutting-edge control and monitoring software to operate the plant’s energy management system and allow the BESS’ participation in the ancillary service market;
the ability to convert to battery/solar hybrid control for future system evolution.
“We are honored that Vena Energy has chosen Doosan to deliver Queensland’s largest battery energy storage system as the country enters a new dawn of renewable energy solutions,” said Adrian Marziano, General Manager, Doosan GridTech- Australia. “The Wandoan South BESS represents a big step in building our momentum to provide high megawatt grid-scale battery storage systems. Again, we are demonstrating that competitively priced turnkey systems deployed alongside advanced and flexible control platforms are winning propositions for global renewable developers. Turnkey delivery provides simplicity of purchase and a higher degree of short-term risk management. Advanced and upgradable software ensures long-term risk management in the form of flexibility for technology options and adaptation to meet future grid needs.”
Doosan’s Intelligent Controller (DG-IC®) will be the operating software platform of the Wandoan South BESS. It is one of the first storage control systems built on open standard interfaces and is custom-designed to meet the Australian transmission system’s rigorous requirements. The DG-IC is the advanced intelligence of a BESS system designed to provide speedy response against complex schedules and operating modes while ensuring that power quality is maintained.
