Verano365 Releases Evofactor to Improve Fertilizer Performance

Verano365® has launched a new adjuvant that improves fertilizer efficiency, benefiting greenhouse growers’ return on investments in applied nutrient inputs. Evofactor™ uses the company’s proprietary technology, OpusMAX™, to promote nutrient availability to plants when it is used with water-soluble fertilizers as part of a regular fertigation schedule. With Evofactor, growers can choose the outcome that’s most valuable to their operation: either a reduction in the amount of applied fertilizer to yield plants of equitable size and health to what they’re producing today; or, increased biomass in crops that receive the same fertilizer rate they’re using currently. Both outcomes result from Evofactor’s ability to make plant nutrition solutions more readily available through localization. OpusMAX creates supramolecular structures of the active ingredients in fertilizers, ultimately delivering highly concentrated nutrients to the plant. Data from Verano365’s internal testing and third-party trials, with tissue analysis conducted by A&L Laboratories, show that Evofactor results in increased nutrient assimilation in plants. Uptake rates of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium saw a significant uptick in the studies. “Evofactor can meet a grower where they are with increased nutrient assimilation,” said David Coorts, technical director at Verano365. “With more nutrients available to the plant, a grower can expect to see increased biomass with their current fertilization program when Evofactor is introduced. Or, if a grower wants to decrease the amount of fertilizer in their operation, the increased nutrient assimilation will allow for that—letting them reduce the applied fertilizer by a corresponding amount, which could be up to 50 percent.” A single case (five gallons) of Evofactor could replace up to 750 pounds (30, 25-pounds bags) of water-soluble fertilizer. A single pallet (180 gallons) of Evofactor could replace up to 28,000 pounds (14 pallets) of water-soluble fertilizer. “Horticultural growers in the U.S. spend close to $400 million per year on fertilizers—a large part of a grower’s budget,” said Herbert Rabalais, account director of Verano365. “Unfortunately, due to many factors, a significant amount of fertilizer is never assimilated into the plant. Evofactor allows growers to drive more uptake of a fertilizer’s nutrients into the plant, giving them an opportunity to use fertilizers more efficiently, creating a positive impact on a grower’s bottom line and the environment.” Evofactor is the third product release from the Texas-based start-up in the last 12 months utilizing OpusMax to increase the efficacy of horticultural inputs. Evofactor is patent-pending.

About Verano365

Verano365 aims to help the world thrive with healthier harvests. The Texas-based company provides specialty horticultural innovations utilizing a proprietary formulation technology, OpusMAX. Verano365’s solutions for greenhouse, nursery, and hydroponic management enable growers to get the most out of their inputs, from more efficient use of fertilizers to enhanced yields and shelf-life. Verano365 is part of the BPS Agriculture family of companies. Learn more about how our products help growers maximize profit per square foot at www.verano365.com.

