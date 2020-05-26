1:35 | 27.05.2020

Verano365’s Latest Innovation Targets ROI Through Root Development

Verano365® is releasing a new product for greenhouse, nursery, and hydroponic growers intended to improve plant root system development with early application for long-term plant survivability. The startup horticultural technology company has launched Nutrivix Zn|Cu™, a liquid micronutrient comprised of zinc, copper, and the company’s proprietary formulation technology, OpusMAX. Verano365 formulations are based on OpusMAX, which is a proprietary aqueous-based supramolecular host chemistry. When blended with an active ingredient, it will enhance the capabilities of that ingredient, resulting in a higher performing and more efficient solution. OpusMAX, as demonstrated in pending patents, improves the performance of myriad active ingredients—in this case, on the combined effects of zinc and copper. “Growers have shared with us that there’s a significant amount of shrink they experience because they lose plugs after transplant or rooted cuttings during propagation,” said John Appel, President of Verano365. “When you start to account for that loss, including labor, space, and inputs invested into those plants, it can be costly. Our team looked at how to amplify plant rooting to combat those struggles—Nutrivix Zn|Cu can help provide that safety net.” Verano365 tested Nutrivix Zn|Cu product efficacy on a range of crops from ornamentals to produce with third-party researchers at SynTech Research and GLC Consulting alongside internal trials. Across the board, both internal and external testing have shown that Nutrivix Zn|Cu is sparking significant results at very low use rates. In petunias, root mass increased by 118.6 percent. In geranium cuttings, trials showed Nutrivix Zn|Cu treatment increased roots per cutting by more than two times the control group. Verano365’s Technical Director David Coorts says those root systems are the key to long-term healthy harvests. “In developing Nutrivix Zn|Cu, we knew that the combination of zinc and copper could activate physiological responses in the plant to reduce stress and build out a solid root system,” Coorts said. “We wanted to take that a step further by introducing OpusMAX into the formula to see if we could amp up the effects. What we’re seeing in the root mass volume gains will directly translate to plant survivability.” Verano365’s solutions are rooted in demonstrating grower ROI. “Once we’ve trialed a product with a grower, most of the time it’s very easy for us to sit down with them and do the math to demonstrate that, because of our low-use-rates, they’ll have a significant ROI based on what they gain, in this case a better success rate of transplants and cuttings,” said Herb Rabalais, Verano365 Account Director. Nutrivix Zn|Cu is currently registered in 21 states with nationwide registration expected in the coming months.

About Verano365

Verano365 aims to help the world thrive with healthier harvests. The Texas-based company provides specialty horticultural innovations utilizing a proprietary formulation technology, OpusMAX. Verano365’s solutions for greenhouse, nursery, and hydroponic management enable growers to get the most out of their inputs, from more efficient use of fertilizers to enhanced yields and shelf-life. Learn more about how our products help growers maximize profit per square foot at www.verano365.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200526005886/en/