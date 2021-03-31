|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 31.03.2021
Verint Announces Q4 and FYE 2021 Results
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021 (FYE 2021), including both Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence. Revenue for the three months ended January 31, 2021 was $349 million on a GAAP basis and $351 million on a non-GAAP basis. For the three months ended January 31, 2021, net loss per share was ($0.34) on a GAAP basis, and diluted EPS was $0.98 on a non-GAAP basis. Revenue for the year ended January 31, 2021 was $1,274 million on a GAAP basis and $1,288 million on a non-GAAP basis. For the year ended January 31, 2021, net loss per share was ($0.23) on a GAAP basis, and diluted EPS was $3.60 on a non-GAAP basis. Cash flow from operations for the year was $253.8 million compared to $237.9 million in the prior year.
“On February 1st, we completed the spin-off of our Cyber Intelligence business into an independent public company called Cognyte Software Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGNT). Following the spin, we are now a pure play customer engagement company well-positioned with a differentiated cloud platform and extensive resources – including approximately 4,300 professionals worldwide – focused on helping brands provide Boundless Customer Engagement™,” said Dan Bodner, CEO.
Bodner continued, “We are pleased with our strong performance in Q4 across all key cloud metrics, our many competitive cloud wins and finishing the year ahead of guidance. We believe that behind our strong cloud momentum is our open cloud platform, expanding partner network and our strategy to help brands with their digital transformations. The momentum we experienced in the second half of last year increases our confidence and we are raising our outlook for the current year for cloud revenue growth to a range of 30% to 35%.”
Non-GAAP Revenue: $124.6 million for the quarter and $447.0 million for the year
GAAP Estimated Fully Allocated Operating Income: $4.9 million for the quarter and $26.7 million for the year
Estimated Fully Allocated Adjusted EBITDA: $23.8 million for the quarter and $89.7 million for the year
Bodner concluded, “The Cyber Intelligence business, which was part of Verint through the end of the last fiscal year, finished the year strong. Cognyte announced today that they will review their results for the year ended January 31, 2021 in an earnings call to be scheduled for the second half of April. Verint’s results for Cyber Intelligence reflect Verint’s accounting policies. Cognyte has indicated that they expect their results to be slightly different based on their application of accounting allocation methodologies.”
Revenue: $860 million with a range of +/- 2%
Cloud Revenue Growth: 30% to 35%
Diluted EPS: $2.20 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance
Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ended April 30, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:
Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $12 million and $45 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
Amortization of discount on convertible notes of approximately $3 million and $4 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending April 30, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:
Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $1 million and $2 million, and $3 million and $4 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
Stock-based compensation is expected to be between approximately $15 million and $18 million, and $65 million and $75 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.
Further costs associated with Verint’s February 1, 2021 separation into two independent public companies are expected to be between approximately $3 million and $5 million, and $8 million and $12 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2021 and year ending January 31, 2022, respectively.
Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.
We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2 and 3 of this press release.
Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.
VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.
Product
$
127,029
$
124,337
$
406,254
$
454,875
Service and support
222,071
214,866
867,451
848,759
Product
28,223
39,106
96,161
127,183
Service and support
78,145
75,037
300,528
312,599
Amortization of acquired technology
5,598
5,722
18,905
23,984
Research and development, net
64,794
58,135
240,169
231,683
Selling, general and administrative
143,101
124,579
478,242
488,871
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
6,766
8,328
30,995
31,458
Interest income
416
1,103
2,808
5,620
Interest expense
(9,283)
(10,235)
(39,975)
(40,378)
Other (expense) income, net
(32,312)
(996)
(55,315)
205
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(160)
11,500
16,330
17,620
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,376
1,799
7,160
6,999
Dividends on preferred stock
(2,514)
—
(7,656)
—
Revenue adjustments
1,781
547
2,328
4,702
5,557
10,259
Segment products costs
$
10,089
$
16,369
$
26,458
$
9,710
$
26,694
$
36,404
Segment service expenses
57,682
18,732
76,414
54,377
16,642
71,019
Amortization of acquired technology
5,373
225
5,598
5,361
361
5,722
Stock-based compensation expenses (1)
270
79
349
2,301
679
2,980
Shared support expenses allocation (3)
2,058
1,089
3,147
2,438
1,302
3,740
1,781
547
2,328
4,702
5,557
10,259
Amortization of acquired technology
5,373
225
5,598
5,361
361
5,722
Stock-based compensation expenses (1)
270
79
349
2,301
679
2,980
Acquisition expenses, net (4)
12
6
18
38
20
58
Restructuring expenses (4)
282
149
431
235
125
360
Separation expenses (4)
33
17
50
—
—
—
Impairment charges (4)
233
124
357
—
—
—
Segment expenses
$
25,372
$
30,838
$
56,210
$
22,548
$
23,552
$
46,100
Stock-based compensation expenses (2)
879
465
1,344
2,935
1,566
4,501
Shared support expenses allocation (3)
4,735
2,505
7,240
4,913
2,621
7,534
(879)
(465)
(1,344)
(2,935)
(1,566)
(4,501)
Acquisition expenses, net (4)
(24)
(13)
(37)
(202)
(108)
(310)
Restructuring expenses (4)
(135)
(72)
(207)
(270)
(144)
(414)
Separation expenses (4)
(178)
(94)
(272)
—
—
—
Other adjustments (4)
(15)
(7)
(22)
—
—
—
Segment expenses
$
45,020
$
22,302
$
67,322
$
41,011
$
25,002
$
66,013
Stock-based compensation expenses (2)
5,529
3,623
9,152
12,390
6,614
19,004
Shared support expenses allocation (3)
44,031
22,596
66,627
25,794
13,768
39,562
(5,529)
(3,623)
(9,152)
(12,390)
(6,614)
(19,004)
Acquisition expenses, net (4)
(2,625)
(1,390)
(4,015)
(1,298)
(693)
(1,991)
Restructuring expenses (4)
(2,607)
(1,380)
(3,987)
(422)
(226)
(648)
Separation expenses (4)
(12,761)
(6,752)
(19,513)
(2,336)
(1,247)
(3,583)
Other adjustments (4)
(276)
(147)
(423)
(1,449)
(773)
(2,222)
1,781
547
2,328
4,702
5,557
10,259
Amortization of acquired technology
5,373
225
5,598
5,361
361
5,722
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
6,460
306
6,766
8,115
213
8,328
Stock-based compensation expenses (2)
6,678
4,167
10,845
17,626
8,859
26,485
Acquisition expenses, net (4)
2,661
1,409
4,070
1,538
821
2,359
Restructuring expenses (4)
3,024
1,601
4,625
927
495
1,422
Separation expenses (4)
12,972
6,863
19,835
2,336
1,247
3,583
Impairment charges (4)
233
124
357
—
—
—
Other adjustments (4)
291
154
445
1,449
773
2,222
Depreciation and amortization (5)
6,686
3,537
10,223
5,803
3,097
8,900
Revenue adjustments
10,336
3,569
13,905
26,675
5,708
32,383
Segment products costs
$
34,518
$
56,519
$
91,037
$
35,455
$
83,291
$
118,746
Segment service expenses
218,919
68,499
287,418
226,555
70,768
297,323
Amortization of acquired technology
17,963
942
18,905
21,578
2,406
23,984
Stock-based compensation expenses (1)
4,159
1,215
5,374
6,318
1,866
8,184
Shared support expenses allocation (3)
8,410
4,450
12,860
10,125
5,404
15,529
10,336
3,569
13,905
26,675
5,708
32,383
Amortization of acquired technology
17,963
942
18,905
21,578
2,406
23,984
Stock-based compensation expenses (1)
4,159
1,215
5,374
6,318
1,866
8,184
Acquisition expenses, net (4)
230
122
352
81
43
124
Restructuring expenses (4)
1,432
757
2,189
1,644
877
2,521
Separation expenses (4)
84
44
128
—
—
—
Impairment charges (4)
328
174
502
—
—
—
Segment expenses
$
95,785
$
105,867
$
201,652
$
101,002
$
90,708
$
191,710
Stock-based compensation expenses (2)
6,237
3,299
9,536
8,754
4,672
13,426
Shared support expenses allocation (3)
18,954
10,027
28,981
17,309
9,238
26,547
(6,237)
(3,299)
(9,536)
(8,754)
(4,672)
(13,426)
Acquisition expenses, net (4)
(313)
(166)
(479)
(546)
(292)
(838)
Restructuring expenses (4)
(1,119)
(592)
(1,711)
(853)
(455)
(1,308)
Separation expenses (4)
(239)
(127)
(366)
—
—
—
Other adjustments (4)
(22)
(11)
(33)
—
—
—
Segment expenses
$
159,417
$
83,133
$
242,550
$
179,440
$
91,452
$
270,892
Stock-based compensation expenses (2)
30,624
16,899
47,523
39,829
21,259
61,088
Shared support expenses allocation (3)
123,519
64,650
188,169
102,293
54,598
156,891
(30,624)
(16,899)
(47,523)
(39,829)
(21,259)
(61,088)
Acquisition expenses, net (4)
(836)
(443)
(1,279)
(6,503)
(3,471)
(9,974)
Restructuring expenses (4)
(5,472)
(2,895)
(8,367)
(1,786)
(954)
(2,740)
Separation expenses (4)
(30,877)
(16,336)
(47,213)
(3,448)
(1,840)
(5,288)
Other adjustments (4)
508
268
776
(6,609)
(3,528)
(10,137)
10,336
3,569
13,905
26,675
5,708
32,383
Amortization of acquired technology
17,963
942
18,905
21,578
2,406
23,984
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
29,776
1,219
30,995
30,863
595
31,458
Stock-based compensation expenses (2)
41,020
21,413
62,433
54,901
27,797
82,698
Acquisition expenses, net (4)
1,379
731
2,110
7,130
3,806
10,936
Restructuring expenses (4)
8,023
4,244
12,267
4,283
2,286
6,569
Separation expenses (4)
31,200
16,507
47,707
3,448
1,840
5,288
Impairment charges (4)
328
174
502
—
—
—
Other adjustments (4)
(486)
(257)
(743)
6,609
3,528
10,137
Depreciation and amortization (5)
27,254
14,419
41,673
21,737
11,602
33,339
(2) Represents the stock-based compensation expenses applicable to research and development, net and selling, general and administrative, allocated approximately proportional to our non-GAAP segment revenue for the years ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative non-GAAP operating margins of the two businesses.
(3) Represents our shared support expenses (as disclosed in footnote 18 to our January 31, 2021 Form 10-K, when filed), including general and administrative shared services acquisition expenses, net and restructuring expenses, separation expenses, impairment charges and other adjustments, allocated approximately proportional to our non-GAAP segment revenue for the years ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative non-GAAP operating margins of the two businesses.
(4) Represents the portion of our acquisition expenses, net and restructuring expenses, separation expenses, impairment charges and other adjustments, allocated approximately proportional to our annual non-GAAP segment revenue for the years ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins and operating margins of the two businesses.
(5) Represents certain depreciation and amortization expenses, which are otherwise included in our non-GAAP operating income, allocated approximately proportional to our non-GAAP segment revenue for the years ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative adjusted EBITDA of the two businesses.
Unrealized losses on derivatives, net
357
—
1,115
1,485
Amortization of convertible note discount
3,263
3,184
12,883
12,490
Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement
—
—
1,462
—
Change in fair value of future tranche right
33,312
—
56,146
—
Acquisition expenses, net
14
(22)
(3,629)
(90)
2,726
(5,911)
1,197
4,085
Revenue adjustments
2,328
10,259
13,905
32,383
Amortization of acquired technology
5,598
5,722
18,905
23,984
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
6,766
8,328
30,995
31,458
Stock-based compensation expenses
10,845
26,485
62,433
82,698
Unrealized losses on derivatives, net
357
—
1,115
1,485
Amortization of convertible note discount
3,263
3,184
12,883
12,490
Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement
—
—
1,462
—
Change in fair value of future tranche right
33,312
—
56,146
—
Acquisition expenses, net
4,084
2,339
(1,519)
10,846
Restructuring expenses
4,625
1,419
12,267
6,569
Separation expenses
19,835
3,583
47,707
5,288
Impairment charges
357
—
502
—
Other adjustments
445
2,222
(743)
10,137
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
(2,726)
5,911
(1,197)
(4,085)
Dividends, reversed due to assumed conversion of preferred stock
2,514
—
7,656
—
Total adjustments
91,603
69,452
262,517
213,253
GAAP diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.
$
(0.34)
$
0.07
$
(0.23)
$
0.43
Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.
$
0.98
$
1.11
$
3.60
$
3.59
Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.
4,846
—
3,654
—
1,376
1,799
7,160
6,999
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(160)
11,500
16,330
17,620
Other expense, net
41,179
10,128
92,482
34,553
Depreciation and amortization(2)
26,158
22,951
97,416
88,783
Revenue adjustments
2,328
10,259
13,905
32,383
Stock-based compensation expenses
10,845
26,485
62,433
82,698
Acquisition expenses, net
4,064
2,359
2,100
10,936
Restructuring expenses
4,629
1,421
12,267
6,567
Separation expenses
16,266
3,583
41,874
5,288
Impairment charges
357
—
502
—
Other adjustments
445
2,222
(743)
10,137
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
386,713
$
4,250
Long-term debt
402,781
832,798
Unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs
7,518
22,327
Less:
Cash and cash equivalents
663,843
379,146
Restricted cash and cash equivalents, and restricted bank time deposits
27,057
43,860
Short-term investments
51,013
20,215
Long-term restricted cash, cash equivalents, time deposits and investments
15,712
26,363
(1) For the three months ended January 31, 2021, non-GAAP other expense, net of $4.2 million was comprised of $6.0 million of interest and other expense, net of $1.8 million of foreign exchange gains primarily related to balance sheet translations.
(2) Adjusted for financing fee amortization.
$
(22,436)
$
4,869
$
(14,923)
$
28,684
Future tranche right revaluation (1)
33,312
—
56,146
—
(1) In the year ended January 31, 2021, we recorded a non-cash Future Tranche Right revaluation loss of $56.1 million. This non-cash charge for the period relates to the mark-to-market adjustment of the Future Tranche Right (right to purchase Series B Preferred Stock by the Apax Investor at a future date), issued in connection with the closing of the Series A Preferred Stock on May 7, 2020. The change in fair value was primarily due to a significant increase in our stock price during the period. The Future Tranche Right will be remeasured at each reporting period until the redemption feature is exercised in connection with the sale and issuance of the Series B Preferred Stock, which is expected to occur during our first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2021. Our diluted net income per share for the year ended January 31, 2021 would have been $0.85 higher without this non-cash charge.
Perpetual revenue – GAAP
42,025
40,526
141,840
179,882
Cloud revenue – GAAP
85,966
61,234
277,411
220,477
Support revenue – GAAP
71,088
79,076
298,213
313,901
Estimated perpetual revenue adjustments
—
—
—
—
Estimated cloud revenue adjustments
1,772
4,637
10,163
26,346
Estimated support revenue adjustments
9
65
173
329
Perpetual revenue – non-GAAP
42,025
40,526
141,840
179,882
Cloud revenue – non-GAAP
87,738
65,871
287,574
246,823
Support revenue – non-GAAP
71,097
79,141
298,386
314,230
Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP
39,345
31,406
145,962
115,925
Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP (1)
30,506
15,309
71,990
48,018
Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments
1,503
4,225
8,988
23,500
Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments
43
42
177
964
Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP
40,848
35,631
154,950
139,425
Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP (1)
30,549
15,351
72,167
48,982
New SaaS ACV
$
21,907
$
15,785
$
66,155
$
49,710
New SaaS ACV Growth YoY
38.8
%
35.4
%
33.1
%
71.0
%
New perpetual license equivalent bookings (2)
$
82,313
$
71,465
$
258,307
$
270,801
New perpetual license equivalent bookings change YoY
15.2
%
(10.3)
%
(4.6)
%
5.3
%
(1) As our bookings mix has rapidly shifted to cloud, we are now including support revenue associated with unbundled SaaS within SaaS. In order to conform with this presentation, unbundled SaaS revenue for the three months ended January 31, 2020 has been updated to reflect $1.7 million and the years ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 has been updated to reflect $7.2 million and $4.7 million, respectively, of unbundled SaaS support revenue which had previously been presented within support revenue.
(2) As our bookings mix has rapidly shifted to cloud, we are now calculating the conversion factor based on the in-period mix. The conversion factor was 2.0x, 1.9x and 1.9x for the years ended January 31, 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Historically, we used in our dashboard a conversion factor of 2.0x which was based on our historical mix and represented a good approximation.
$
58,588
$
52,092
$
223,405
$
192,578
Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP
65,432
77,053
220,053
264,531
Estimated recurring revenue adjustments
$
547
$
471
$
3,569
$
622
Estimated nonrecurring revenue adjustments
—
5,086
—
5,086
Recurring revenue – non-GAAP
$
59,135
$
52,563
$
226,974
$
193,200
Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP
65,432
82,139
220,053
269,617
$
245,120
$
249,479
$
908,112
$
981,507
Shared support expenses – GAAP (2)
81,507
61,428
256,888
234,271
Estimated segment expense adjustments
$
(22,341)
$
(32,378)
$
(97,322)
$
(114,106)
Estimated shared support expense adjustments
(30,201)
(17,740)
(76,855)
(56,963)
Segment expenses – non-GAAP (1)
$
222,779
$
217,101
$
810,790
$
867,401
Shared support expenses – non-GAAP (2)
51,306
43,688
180,033
177,308
(1) Segment expenses include expenses incurred directly by the two historical segments.
(2) Shared support expenses include certain operating expenses that are provided by shared resources or are otherwise generally not controlled by segment management. The majority of which are for administrative support functions, such as information technology, human resources, finance, legal, and other general corporate support, and for occupancy expenses.
Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2020
$
339,203
$
1,303,634
$
349,462
$
1,336,017
Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021
$
349,100
$
1,273,705
$
351,428
$
1,287,610
Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021 at constant currency(1)
$
346,000
$
1,273,000
$
348,000
$
1,287,000
Reported period-over-period revenue change
2.9
%
(2.3)
%
0.6
%
(3.6)
%
% impact from change in foreign currency exchange rates
(0.9)
%
—
%
(1.0)
%
(0.1)
%
Constant currency period-over-period revenue change
2.0
%
(2.3)
%
(0.4)
%
(3.7)
%
Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2020
$
210,058
$
846,525
$
214,760
$
873,200
Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021
$
225,080
$
830,247
$
226,861
$
840,583
Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021 at constant currency(1)
$
223,000
$
829,000
$
224,000
$
839,000
Reported period-over-period revenue change
7.2
%
(1.9)
%
5.6
%
(3.7)
%
% impact from change in foreign currency exchange rates
(1.0)
%
(0.2)
%
(1.3)
%
(0.2)
%
Constant currency period-over-period revenue change
6.2
%
(2.1)
%
4.3
%
(3.9)
%
Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2020
$
129,145
$
457,109
$
134,702
$
462,817
Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021
$
124,020
$
443,458
$
124,567
$
447,027
Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021 at constant currency(1)
$
123,000
$
444,000
$
124,000
$
448,000
Reported period-over-period revenue change
(4.0)
%
(3.0)
%
(7.5)
%
(3.4)
%
% impact from change in foreign currency exchange rates
(0.8)
%
0.1
%
(0.4)
%
0.2
%
Constant currency period-over-period revenue change
(4.8)
%
(2.9)
%
(7.9)
%
(3.2)
%
(1) Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021 at constant currency is calculated by translating current-period GAAP or non-GAAP foreign currency revenue (as applicable) into U.S. dollars using average foreign currency exchange rates for the three months and year ended January 31, 2020 rather than actual current-period foreign currency exchange rates.
For further information see “Supplemental Information About Constant Currency” at the end of this press release.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
663,843
$
379,146
Restricted cash and cash equivalents, and restricted bank time deposits
27,057
43,860
Short-term investments
51,013
20,215
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6.2 million and $5.3 million, respectively
381,158
382,435
Contract assets, net
57,033
64,961
Inventories
20,083
20,495
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
77,555
87,946
Property and equipment, net
106,242
116,111
Operating lease right-of-use assets
88,889
102,149
Goodwill
1,485,590
1,469,211
Intangible assets, net
149,043
197,764
Deferred income taxes
14,489
13,802
Other assets
139,300
117,963
Accounts payable
$
76,975
$
71,604
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
311,706
229,698
Current maturities of long-term debt
386,713
4,250
Contract liabilities
388,045
397,350
Long-term debt
402,781
832,798
Long-term contract liabilities
38,539
40,565
Operating lease liabilities
79,886
90,372
Deferred income taxes
36,976
39,829
Other liabilities
51,641
67,155
Preferred stock – $0.001 par value; authorized 2,207,000; Series A Preferred Stock; 200,000 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2021; no shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference and current redemption value of $206,067 at January 31, 2021.
200,628
—
Equity component of currently redeemable convertible notes
4,841
—
Common stock – $0.001 par value; authorized 120,000,000 shares. Issued 70,177,000 and 68,529,000; outstanding 65,773,000 and 64,738,000 shares at January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
70
68
Additional paid-in capital
1,726,166
1,660,889
Treasury stock, at cost 4,404,000 and 3,791,000 shares at January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
(208,124)
(174,134)
Accumulated deficit
(113,797)
(105,590)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(136,878)
(151,865)
Noncontrolling interests
15,127
13,069
Net (loss) income
$
(107)
$
35,683
Depreciation and amortization
100,408
91,532
Provision for doubtful accounts
3,777
2,572
Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards
62,289
82,698
Change in fair value of future tranche right
56,146
—
Amortization of discount on convertible notes
12,883
12,490
(Benefit) provision from deferred income taxes
(3,735)
2,145
Non-cash losses (gains) on derivative financial instruments, net
1,362
(599)
Other non-cash items, net
(8,188)
4,544
Accounts receivable
(2,288)
(6,894)
Contract assets
8,379
(1,470)
Inventories
(1,508)
1,752
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(16,736)
13,523
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
49,430
(14,488)
Contract liabilities
(11,332)
27,575
Other liabilities
902
(13,290)
Other, net
2,164
131
Cash paid for business combinations, including adjustments, net of cash acquired
—
(74,096)
Purchases of property and equipment
(27,880)
(35,028)
Purchases of investments
(151,116)
(47,407)
Maturities and sales of investments
120,937
59,324
Settlements of derivative financial instruments not designated as hedges
159
3,093
Cash paid for capitalized software development costs
(12,444)
(17,222)
Change in restricted bank time deposits, including long-term portion
31,238
(14,215)
Other investing activities
1,863
(250)
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and future tranche right, net of issuance costs
197,254
—
Proceeds from borrowings
155,000
45,000
Repayments of borrowings and other financing obligations
(207,165)
(6,478)
Payments to repurchase convertible notes
(13,032)
—
Payments of equity issuance, debt issuance, and other debt-related costs
(2,287)
(212)
Dividends or distributions paid to noncontrolling interests
(5,414)
(5,488)
Purchases of treasury stock
(36,836)
(113,690)
Preferred stock dividend payments
(1,589)
—
Payments of deferred purchase price and contingent consideration for business combinations (financing portion) and other financing activities
(13,998)
(30,454)
Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
(60)
(1,823)
Cash and cash equivalents
Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in restricted cash and cash equivalents, and restricted bank time deposits
Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other assets
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business by:
facilitating the comparison of our financial results and business trends between periods, by excluding certain items that either can vary significantly in amount and frequency, are based upon subjective assumptions, or in certain cases are unplanned for or difficult to forecast,
facilitating the comparison of our financial results and business trends with other technology companies who publish similar non-GAAP measures, and
allowing investors to see and understand key supplementary metrics used by our management to run our business, including for budgeting and forecasting, resource allocation, and compensation matters.
We also make these non-GAAP financial measures available because a number of our investors have informed us that they find this supplemental information useful.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation as substitutes for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures we present have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business, and we may in the future incur expenses similar to or in addition to the adjustments made in these non-GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
Our non-GAAP financial measures are calculated by making the following adjustments to our GAAP financial measures:
Cloud revenue primarily consists of SaaS and optional managed services.
SaaS revenue includes bundled SaaS, software with standard managed services and unbundled SaaS (including associated support) that we account for as term licenses where managed services are purchased separately.
Optional Managed Services is recurring services that are intended to improve our customers operations and reduce expenses.
New SaaS Annual Contract Value (ACV) includes the annualized contract value of all new SaaS contracts received within the period; in cases where SaaS is offered to partners through usage-based contracts, we include the incremental value of usage contracts over a rolling four quarters.
New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings are used to normalize between perpetual and SaaS bookings and measure overall software bookings growth. We calculate new perpetual license equivalent bookings by adding to perpetual licenses an amount equal to New SaaS ACV bookings multiplied by a conversion factor that normalizes the mix of bundled and unbundled SaaS and perpetual bookings in a given period. The conversion factor used is based on our order mix and may change from period to period. The conversion factor was 1.9x for both the years ended January 31, 2021 and 2020. Management uses perpetual license equivalent bookings to understand our performance, including our software bookings growth and SaaS/perpetual license mix. This metric should not be viewed in isolation from other operating metrics that we make available to investors.
Nonrecurring revenue, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, primarily consists of our perpetual licenses, long-term projects including software customizations that are recognized over time using a percentage of completion (“POC”) method, consulting, implementation and installation services, training, and hardware.
We believe that recurring and nonrecurring revenue provide investors with useful insight into the nature and sustainability of our revenue streams. The recurrence of these revenue streams in future periods depends on a number of factors including contractual periods and customers’ renewal decisions. Please see “Revenue adjustments” above for an explanation for why we present these revenue numbers on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.
Unless otherwise indicated, our financial outlook for revenue, operating margin, and diluted earnings per share, which is provided on a non-GAAP basis, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with rates in effect when the outlook is provided.
We also incur foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the revaluation and settlement of monetary assets and liabilities that are denominated in currencies other than the entity’s functional currency. We periodically report our historical non-GAAP diluted net income per share both inclusive and exclusive of these net foreign exchange gains or losses. Our financial outlook for diluted earnings per share includes net foreign exchange gains or losses incurred to date, if any, but does not include potential future gains or losses.
