16:00 | 23.09.2020

VertexOne Adds Additional Utility Expertise to Its Leadership Team

VertexOne, the best-in-class software-as-a-service solution and services provider for utilities, today announces three changes to its leadership team. The announcement comes as VertexOne sees continued growth in the utility technology space. These strategic appointments will play a key role in supporting the company’s investment in promoting client growth and continued product evolution.

Introducing Lawson Glenn, VP of Alliances

Lawson Glenn joins VertexOne following over 20 years of experience in technology and consulting for utilities. Lawson has focused his efforts on serving utilities and providing value across generation, transmission, and distribution. As an alliance leader working in the electric, gas, and water sectors, he has a reputation of teaming closely with global consulting firms in utilities: Accenture, Deloitte, EY, IBM and PwC, advisory firms, and several boutique software and service firms specializing in utilities. At VertexOne, Lawson is responsible for managing the alliance ecosystem and ramping up VertexOne’s partner-based go-to-market solutions, focused strictly on utilities’ needs for billing and customer engagement.

Introducing Ali Barsamian, VP of Marketing

Ali Barsamian has become a key part of the VertexOne team following its acquisition of WaterSmart. There, Ali spent the past 5 years working in the Policy, Operations, and Marketing departments to advocate for WaterSmart’s platform to address water affordability concerns and evolving customer expectations. Ali completed the Water Education Foundation’s prestigious Water Leader’s program in 2017. Her focus on supporting utilities in achieving measurable results is mirrored in her data-driven strategy to grow and evolve VertexOne’s marketing and communication initiatives. “VertexOne is delighted to welcome both Ali and Lawson in their respective roles. Each of their experience working closely alongside utilities to reach their goals and adopt innovative solutions will serve us well as we continue to expand our product portfolio and focus heavily on market expansion,” says Andrew Jornod, CEO of VertexOne.

Promotion of Bill Mareburger, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy

Bill Mareburger is a long-time veteran of VertexOne with more than 25 years of tenure. As one of the architects of the VertexOne portfolio of solutions, Bill has been at the center of VertexOne’s vision and execution. Given VertexOne’s success and momentum, it is paramount to continue innovating while, at the same time, optimizing the execution of product development. Bill will utilize his industry expertise to lead VertexOne’s work in providing utility clients with a comprehensive asset-to-cash portfolio. “Bill Mareburger’s continued dedication to work hand-in-hand with our utility clients to provide world-class software and service cannot go unnoticed,” remarks Jornod. “We are lucky to have someone with such depth of knowledge and passion for innovation leading VertexOne’s Product development department.”

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities across North America. Through a wide range of innovative services and solutions—including the VertexOne Complete™️ SaaS Solution for Utilities comprised of the Customer Information System (CIS), Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Meter Data Management (MDM), Digital Customer Engagement and Customer Self Service, and now the addition of WaterSmart solutions and services—VertexOne helps utilities more efficiently deliver a compelling customer experience; reducing the cost to serve customers, increasing operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction, and driving utility operations forward. VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of technology changes through our VertexOne Complete™ SaaS offering, so utilities don’t have to—leaving our customers more time to focus on core utility business while leaving the technology to us. For more information, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

