|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:41 | 14.12.2020
Vertical Farming (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis – Global Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Vertical Farming Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics), Structure (Building Based and Shipping Container), Offering, Crop Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Vertical Farming Market is Projected to Reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2025 from USD 2.9 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 20.2%
The vertical farming market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and Singapore are major contributors to the growth of the vertical farming market in APAC. The growth prospective of the vertical farming market in APAC is promising with a steady growth rate in the near future.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market in APAC, however, a steady recovery by 2021 is expected with the significant investments and government support. The major restraints for the growth of the market are lack of skilled workforce and technical know-how, and limited crop range; and high initial investments. Maintenance of air circulation in a vertical farm, and vertical farming on a large scale act as major challenges for the growth of the market.
Signify (Netherlands), Osram (Germany), Freight Farms (US), AeroFarms (US), Sky Greens (Singapore), Spread Co., Ltd. (Japan), Plenty (US), Valoya (Finland), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Heliospectra (Sweden) are a few major players in the vertical farming market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
High Yield and Numerous Other Benefits Associated With Vertical Farming Over Conventional Farming
Advancements in Light-Emitting Diode (Led) Technology
Year-Round Crop Production Irrespective of Weather Conditions
Requirement of Minimum Resources
Restrains
Lack of Skilled Workforce and Technical Know-How, and Limited Crop Range
High Initial Investments
Opportunities
Positive Impacts on the Environment to Increase the Adoption of Vertical Farming
Potential Market Opportunities in APAC and the Middle East
Cannabis Cultivation Through Vertical Farming
Challenges
Maintenance of Air Circulation in a Vertical Farm
Vertical Farming on a Large Scale
Agricool
Agrilution
Altius Farm
American Hydroponics
Bowery Farming
Everlight Electronics
Freight Farms
Green Sense Farms
Growpod Solutions
Heliospectra Ab
Infarm
Intelligent Growth Solutions
Osram
Plenty
Sananbio
Signify
Sky Greens
Spread
Urban Crop Solutions
Valoya
Vertical Farm Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2imdg
