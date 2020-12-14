ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:41 | 14.12.2020
Vertical Farming (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis – Global Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Vertical Farming Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics), Structure (Building Based and Shipping Container), Offering, Crop Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Vertical Farming Market is Projected to Reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2025 from USD 2.9 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 20.2%

The vertical farming market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and Singapore are major contributors to the growth of the vertical farming market in APAC. The growth prospective of the vertical farming market in APAC is promising with a steady growth rate in the near future.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market in APAC, however, a steady recovery by 2021 is expected with the significant investments and government support. The major restraints for the growth of the market are lack of skilled workforce and technical know-how, and limited crop range; and high initial investments. Maintenance of air circulation in a vertical farm, and vertical farming on a large scale act as major challenges for the growth of the market.
The hydroponics segment projected to hold the largest share of the vertical farming market during the forecast period.
Hydroponics mechanism is easier to set up, has a higher return on investments (RoI), and incur less cost than other mechanisms. With maximum amount of water recycled with minimal wastage, hydroponics is the most water-efficient method of farming. On the contrary, aeroponics requires a high initial investment and plants can die in just a few hours due to malfunctioning or failure of mist spraying nozzles. As hydroponics provides more advantages than other mechanisms it is used widely by commercial growers.
Among structure, the shipping container vertical farms segment to grow at a higher CAGR between 2020 and 2025.
The vertical farming market is largely dominated by the building-based vertical farms segment as leading companies in the market are involved in this type of farming. However, the market for shipping container-based vertical farms is likely to register a higher CAGR as it is a ready-to-use (plug and play model) solution that can help to cater to the rising demand for fresh and high-quality produce. A shipping container-based vertical farm is ideal for serving a small base of consumer, nevertheless, can be ineffective and costly to serve a larger consumer base. Shipping container-based vertical farms are flexible, easy to operate, and portable. The rising demand for fresh produce is expected to create notable growth opportunities for this segment in the next few years.
Lighting to hold the largest share of the vertical farming hardware market during the forecast period.
Sunlight is a vital resource in traditional farming. However, vertical farming highly depends on artificial lights. Artificial light acts as a substitute for the sunlight and is required to provide sufficient light intensities that enable crop growth. The amount and duration of the light are the main aspects considered while providing lighting for plants. Lights either provide a light spectrum like that of the sun or a spectrum that caters to the needs of the plants. Outdoor lighting conditions can be created with varying colors, temperatures, and spectral outputs from the grow lights, as well as varying the intensity output of the lamps.
APAC projected to hold the largest share of the vertical farming market in 2025.
APAC is the base of numerous small and large vertical farms operating in different countries of the region. Countries in APAC are densely populated, and the number is increasing exponentially. This certainly creates a demand to have a substitute for conventional farming as it lacks the capacity to serve the growing population. Vertical farming reduces the dependency on field farming and aids in avoiding the need for new farmland due to the increasing need for food. Countries such as China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan are technologically equipped, complementing the growth opportunities for the vertical farming market. The growth of the vertical farming market in this region can also be attributed to the increasing awareness about alternative farming methods and limited agricultural fertile land.

Signify (Netherlands), Osram (Germany), Freight Farms (US), AeroFarms (US), Sky Greens (Singapore), Spread Co., Ltd. (Japan), Plenty (US), Valoya (Finland), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Heliospectra (Sweden) are a few major players in the vertical farming market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Yield and Numerous Other Benefits Associated With Vertical Farming Over Conventional Farming

Advancements in Light-Emitting Diode (Led) Technology

Year-Round Crop Production Irrespective of Weather Conditions

Requirement of Minimum Resources

Restrains

Lack of Skilled Workforce and Technical Know-How, and Limited Crop Range

High Initial Investments

Opportunities

Positive Impacts on the Environment to Increase the Adoption of Vertical Farming

Potential Market Opportunities in APAC and the Middle East

Cannabis Cultivation Through Vertical Farming

Challenges

Maintenance of Air Circulation in a Vertical Farm

Vertical Farming on a Large Scale
Companies Mentioned
Aerofarms

Agricool

Agrilution

Altius Farm

American Hydroponics

Bowery Farming

Everlight Electronics

Freight Farms

Green Sense Farms

Growpod Solutions

Heliospectra Ab

Infarm

Intelligent Growth Solutions

Osram

Plenty

Sananbio

Signify

Sky Greens

Spread

Urban Crop Solutions

Valoya

Vertical Farm Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2imdg
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005631/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

17:56 Uhr | 14.12.2020
Schärfere Corona-Beschränkungen ...

17:51 Uhr | 14.12.2020
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Gewinne ...

17:47 Uhr | 14.12.2020
Deutsche Anleihen: Kursverluste - ...

17:36 Uhr | 14.12.2020
ROUNDUP: IG Metall untermauert ...

17:35 Uhr | 14.12.2020
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 28. ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer