19:16 | 25.02.2021

Veteran Public Finance Bankers Katie Koster, Tom Innis Join D.A. Davidson to Continue Expansion

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that the firm has strengthened its public finance team in California with the addition of Katie Koster and Tom Innis, two public finance bankers with extensive experience in helping clients access the capital markets through developing, structuring and marketing public finance transactions. Koster joins the firm to enhance its banking platform throughout the Southwest United States, while Innis is focused on working with utilities and local governments in California and nationwide. “Katie and Tom’s addition is a significant leap forward for our vision of strategic growth in public finance investment banking,” said Marc Dispense, D.A. Davidson President of Fixed Income Capital Markets. “We could not be more pleased to continue growing our team with extraordinary professionals who will leverage our existing expertise and fit seamlessly with our client-focused and entrepreneurial culture.” Koster previously spent more than 12 years with Piper Sandler, where she served as lead or co-lead banker on more than 250 transactions valued at over $5 billion in par. Most notably, her work has focused on financing master-planned communities of all sizes through the use of special district bond financing. Her experience includes a wide variety of financings chiefly for municipal clients. Innis also comes to D.A. Davidson from Piper Sandler, with more than 20 years of experience in the public finance sector. With a focus on utility financing, he has managed over $15 billion of municipal bond transactions. He has developed innovative financing structures, and is known for accessing multiple funding sources to provide solutions tailored to his clients’ unique needs. “With the firm’s solid reputation as a leader in fixed income finance providing industry-specific knowledge and customized services, joining the D.A. Davidson team was an extremely attractive opportunity,” Koster said. “It’s a pleasure to join a firm that is so committed to maintaining its focus on what is best for clients as well as amplifying its footprint across the country.” D.A. Davidson has hired 13 public finance bankers in the past two years in locations across the United States. The firm has strengthened its Fixed Income Capital Markets team overall in the same timeframe with the addition of 50 professionals. D.A. Davidson & Co.’s Fixed Income Capital Markets group is a national leader in raising capital through fixed income banking, distribution and depository strategy. With 31 locations in 19 states, the group is consistently ranked among the top firms in the country. The fixed income team serves new issue clients in public finance and taxable debt issuance, and maintains a diverse sales and trading group interacting with taxable and tax-exempt investors including banks, credit unions, insurance companies, bond funds, money managers and trust companies.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 27 states. Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services. For information, visit dadavidson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005992/en/