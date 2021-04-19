17:03 | 17.08.2021

Veterinarian-Founded CBD Company VETCBD Hemp Announces Scholarship Program for Veterinary Students

Veterinarian-founded cannabis company VETCBD Hemp today announced that applications are open for its inaugural Memorial Scholarship Program for veterinary students, veterinary technicians and veterinary technician students across the nation. With this program, VETCBD gives back to the veterinary community while investing in the future of veterinary medicine and research. Each $1,000 scholarship awarded will be put toward a student’s tuition; scholarships are named in honor of a much-loved companion animal in the VETCBD family and ensures their memories live on through the work of veterinarians and veterinary technicians. “Our inspiration for creating this first-of-its-kind scholarship opportunity that marries cannabis and veterinary medicine, stemmed from cannabis traditionally being stigmatized in the veterinary space,” said Dr. Tim Shu, VETCBD founder and CEO. “Our goal is to change this stigma while continuing to invest in the health and wellbeing of animals. In states such as Colorado, millions of dollars in scholarships have been funded through legal sales of cannabis, and at VETCBD, we want to directly support those who have dedicated themselves to helping animals live healthy lives.” VETCBD will award six scholarships biannually to the following groups: two veterinary students, two veterinary technician students and two registered veterinary technicians (RVT) with existing student debt. To enter, applicants must be nominated by a peer and will be selected for their ability to integrate and lift up their peers, create positive environments for teamwork and exhibit compassion and empathy for their patients, clients and peers. Applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 1, 2021. Please view the official rules for entry here and to learn more about VETCBD’s Memorial Scholarship Program, please visit: https://vetcbdhemp.com/pages/scholarship.

About VETCBD HempVETCBD Hemp improves the lives of animals through cannabis. Founded in 2015 by veterinarian and medical cannabis pioneer Dr. Tim Shu, VETCBD has become an industry leader through its veterinarian-formulated, triple-tested products aimed at improving quality of life. Through its One Fur One program and partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, VETCBD is committed to helping charities provide better lives for less fortunate animals and making the world a better place for all creatures. To learn more about VETCBD please visit vetcbdhemp.com.

