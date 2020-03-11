17:39 | 11.03.2020

VHS Learning Offers Help to Schools Facing School Closures Due to COVID-19

VHS Learning (VHS, Inc.), the oldest nationwide provider of supplemental online courses for high school students, announced its support for schools facing closure due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization has been providing online learning to schools for the past 24 years and offers its expertise in educating students online and preparing teachers to teach online. The organization offers safe spaces for faculty and students to continue their education even when they can’t be at school. Schools forced to close for health reasons and schools currently creating contingency plans can use VHS Learning services and support to keep students on track and help students and teachers stay connected. The organization currently partners with more than 660 schools worldwide, in 40 states and 44 countries. Services offered by VHS Learning include: More than 220 online course options Online course platform for communication between students and faculty Training for teachers new to online learning Orientation for students new to online learning Professional development and systems for administering an online program and monitoring student progress Consultation on e-learning strategy and best practices “As a nonprofit, VHS Learning has always put support for students and schools first, and we are ready and able to help schools during these challenging times,” said Carol Ribeiro, President & CEO of VHS Learning. To find out more please visit: https://vhslearning.org/online-learning-during-school-closures, or contact VHS Learning directly at info@VHSLearning.org or 978.897.900.

About VHS Learning

VHS Learning (VHS, Inc.) is a nonprofit organization with more than 20 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), and Cognia (formerly AdvancED). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005631/en/