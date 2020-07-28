17:22 | 28.07.2020

VIAS Acquires Dassault Systèmes Customers from Tata Technologies Mexico

VIAS (Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions) a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner, announced that it has acquired the Dassault Systèmes customers from Tata Technologies Mexico business. “We are extremely proud to be able to extend our services into Mexico with this latest acquisition,” said Burak Ozturk, President and CEO of VIAS. “This acquisition will allow VIAS to further enhance the services and solutions provided to the Dassault Systèmes customers of Tata Technologies Mexico. VIAS’ commitment to excellence in engineering will ensure a seamless transition and continuation of extensive PLM and Engineering services and software solutions,” continued Mr. Ozturk. With the deep expertise VIAS has in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and rich history in SIMULIA, CATIA, ENOVIA and industry consulting expertise, the acquisition of the Dassault Systèmes customers will bring strong partner support for the existing PLM customers and will help innovative companies to adopt the best-in-class PLM solution. The combined base will also extend VIAS’ outreach from North America providing services and solutions to the Mexico market. “Tata Technologies and VIAS share common values of always placing customers first and offering deep technical expertise to help customers succeed,” said Sonal Ramrakhiani, COO of Tata Technologies, North America. She further continued, “We are confident that VIAS will continue to provide top-notch customer support and attention to our clients in Mexico.” Tata Technologies is a global leader in engineering services outsourcing and product development IT services to the global manufacturing industry; enabling ambitious manufacturing companies to design and build better products. It is a company of innovative specialists in the design engineering space who apply cutting-edge technology to provide a competitive advantage to customers in the manufacturing sector. VIAS (viascorp.com) is a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner providing engineering analysis and design solutions using virtual experience and data analytics in a variety of industries including Aerospace & Defense, Marine and Offshore, Transportation and Mobility, High Tech, Consumer Packaged Goods, Energy, and Life Sciences. Our objective is to prevent repetitive design-related business interruptions and to provide cost effective, quick and safer designs with an experienced team. The VIAS team has decades of combined experience solving clients’ complex problems with their software, training, and consulting expertise. Additionally, VIAS is a Certified Education Partner of Dassault Systèmes and is authorized to provide training for many DS solutions.

