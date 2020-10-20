18:59 | 20.10.2020



Vicwest Building Products Employees Join Steelworkers Union



Manufacturing workers at Vicwest Building Products in Stratford, Ont., have joined the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

After organizing to form a union, the Vicwest employees held a secret-ballot vote supervised by the Ontario Labour Relations Board and they voted in favour of joining the USW. The Vicwest workers manufacture steel roofing and cladding for commercial, residential and agricultural use.

Concerns raised by workers have included wage rates, pay inequity among employees, transparency in job postings, unjust discipline and dismissals, disrespect in the workplace and health and safety issues.

Next steps for the workers will include electing a bargaining committee that will negotiate their first collective agreement.

“We congratulate these workers for mobilizing to form a union and we’re honoured that they chose to join the USW,” said Marty Warren, USW Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

“We will support these workers every step of the way as they enter collective bargaining to negotiate a fair contract that recognizes their hard work and their contributions to the company’s success,” Warren said.

