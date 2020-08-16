0:00 | 17.08.2020



VIDEO: Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) Drilling Australia’s Northern Shale Gas Frontier



The shale gas revolution is taking hold in Australia and pure shale gas player Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is in preparation for the drilling of what promises to be the most exciting onshore well of 2020 in the NT’s Beetaloo Basin – Carpentaria-1.

The heart of the basin is shared by Santos, Origin Energy and Empire, and the 2,900m well is expected to further realise the enormous potential of the Beetaloo.

Empire alone has booked a P50 potential resource of 13.46TCF. In this interview an upbeat Alex Underwood, Empire’s MD, gives background to the operation and the results the Company expects from it.

To view the video interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101941/eeg

About Empire Energy Group Ltd:

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.

Contact:

Empire Energy Group Ltd

E: info@empiregp.net

T: +61-2-9251-1846

F: +61-2-9251-0244

WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net

Source:

Empire Energy Group Ltd

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.