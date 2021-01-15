11:11 | 15.01.2021

Vietnam Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market to 2030 by Price Segment, Technology, Sales Channel, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Vietnam Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market, By Price Segment (Low, Medium, High), By Technology (RO, UF, NF, UV and Others), By Sales Channel (General Trade and Modern Trade), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market was valued USD 177.25 Million in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 544.92 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.58% during the forecast period. Rapidly improving economic conditions and financial status of the consumers and scarcity of clean drinking water, to drive the Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market. Moreover, Vietnam water purifier market is recognized as one of the fastest growing water purifier markets in Asia-Pacific, which has resulted in emergence of one of the largest consumers and manufacturing bases in the country. Natural water reserves in parts of Vietnam are vanishing as a result of climate changes and drought, aggravating the water management problem in the country. Growing focus on health and wellness in addition to depleting sources of water are expected to push the demand for table mounted water purifiers in the next five years. The Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market can be segregated based on price segment, sales channel, technology and region. Based on technology, RO segment led the market in 2019 with share of 72.49%. RO technology is cost effective and have high performance efficiency, leading to its increased adoption over other purification technologies. Companies operating in the market are increasing their online presence through online support systems such as dedicated product video mapping offering all the details and benefits of using products. Doing so is helping companies to increase their sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2011-2018 Base Year: 2019 Estimated Year: 2020 Forecast Period: 2021-2030

Key Target Audience:

Table Mounted Water Purifiers manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders Organizations, forums and alliances related to Table Mounted Water Purifiers market Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

Market Research and Consulting Firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as Table Mounted Water Purifiers manufacturers, distributors and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Report Scope

In this report, the Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by Price Segment:

Low Medium High

Market, by Technology:

RO UF NF UV Others

Market, by Sales Channel:

General Trade Modern Trade

Market, by Region:

South North Central

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of product type provided by them. Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in the Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market.

Channel Partner Analysis

Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all the regions.

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Customer Profiling

List of major customers

Companies Mentioned

Karofi Group Joint Stock Company The Kangaroo Group SUNHOUSE Vietnam Co., Ltd. A.O. Smith Vietnam Company Limited Carpa Vietnam Trade Joint Stock Company(Coway) Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited Water Supply and Sewerage Technology Development Joint Stock Company (HTECH) 3M Vietnam Co., Ltd Best Water Technology DuPont Vietnam Limited For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4amgpw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005192/en/