11:11 | 15.01.2021
Vietnam Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market to 2030 by Price Segment, Technology, Sales Channel, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Vietnam Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market, By Price Segment (Low, Medium, High), By Technology (RO, UF, NF, UV and Others), By Sales Channel (General Trade and Modern Trade), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market was valued USD 177.25 Million in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 544.92 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.58% during the forecast period.
Rapidly improving economic conditions and financial status of the consumers and scarcity of clean drinking water, to drive the Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market. Moreover, Vietnam water purifier market is recognized as one of the fastest growing water purifier markets in Asia-Pacific, which has resulted in emergence of one of the largest consumers and manufacturing bases in the country.
Natural water reserves in parts of Vietnam are vanishing as a result of climate changes and drought, aggravating the water management problem in the country. Growing focus on health and wellness in addition to depleting sources of water are expected to push the demand for table mounted water purifiers in the next five years.
The Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market can be segregated based on price segment, sales channel, technology and region. Based on technology, RO segment led the market in 2019 with share of 72.49%. RO technology is cost effective and have high performance efficiency, leading to its increased adoption over other purification technologies.
Companies operating in the market are increasing their online presence through online support systems such as dedicated product video mapping offering all the details and benefits of using products. Doing so is helping companies to increase their sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2021-2030
Organizations, forums and alliances related to Table Mounted Water Purifiers market
Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
Medium
High
UF
NF
UV
Others
Modern Trade
North
Central
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in the Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market.
The Kangaroo Group
SUNHOUSE Vietnam Co., Ltd.
A.O. Smith Vietnam Company Limited
Carpa Vietnam Trade Joint Stock Company(Coway)
Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited
Water Supply and Sewerage Technology Development Joint Stock Company (HTECH)
3M Vietnam Co., Ltd
Best Water Technology
DuPont Vietnam Limited
