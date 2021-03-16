12:30 | 16.03.2021

View Smart Windows To Be Installed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5 Expansion

View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View”), the market leader in smart glass, announced its smart windows will be installed in the new 350,000-square-foot expansion of Terminal 5 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD). The expansion is part of O’Hare 21, an $8.5 billion project to modernize the airport with the goal of providing an efficient and comfortable passenger experience, with Terminal 5 serving as the new home for Delta Air Lines in Chicago.

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to optimize the amount of natural light in the terminal while minimizing heat and glare, to provide a more comfortable and healthier environment for passengers. In addition, smart windows reduce energy consumption by reducing cooling requirements. Designed by the architecture firms Muller2 and HOK, the terminal mimics the sleek form of an airplane wing and will include floor-to-ceiling windows that increase natural light and offer expansive views of the runway. The expansion will increase the terminal’s gate capacity by 25 percent, adding 10 new gates, new concessions, and a brand-new Delta Sky Club premium lounge facility featuring View Smart Windows. “As more people return to the skies, transforming airports from curb to gate to be comfortable, healthy, and efficient will be key to instilling confidence in travelers,” said Jamie L. Rhee, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation. “Incorporating View’s state-of-the-art, smart windows in Terminal 5 will help us provide an exceptional passenger experience while also making the airport more efficient and reducing our energy usage.” In a recent study on the impact of natural light and the airport experience, passengers rated a concourse with View Smart Windows as 33 percent more modern, efficient, bright, and comfortable than one with traditional windows. Passengers were also 68 percent more likely to report being “very satisfied” with their overall experience in gates with View Smart Windows. Finally, seats in gates with View Smart Windows were 15 degrees cooler than in gates with traditional windows, leading to a more comfortable passenger environment. “Airports are adopting View Smart Windows at an accelerating pace as they seek to elevate the passenger experience and also reduce their carbon footprint,” said Rahul Bammi, Chief Business Officer of View, Inc. “Modern airport designs often feature multi-story glass facades; however, traditional glass can cause significant passenger discomfort through increased glare and heat. View Smart Windows solve this problem, enhancing people’s comfort and experience, while also improving the airport’s energy efficiency.” View Smart Windows have been installed at several airports, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Memphis International Airport (MEM), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport (PHX), and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

About View

View is a technology company and the market leader in smart windows. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, to improve people’s health and experience in buildings, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation also includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About the Chicago Department of Aviation

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) administers all aspects of Chicago’s two major airports: O’Hare and Midway International Airports. In addition to managing world class airports in Chicago, the CDA is one of the regional leaders in business, employment and sustainability. The CDA has made a commitment to the Chicago area community to be a steward to residents, visitors and the environment.

