ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
19:17 | 16.02.2021
Viken’s Litigation against Videray Technologies Concluded

A lawsuit filed against Videray Technologies Inc. by Viken Detection Corporation has concluded. The case was fully resolved on confidential terms by the parties, who filed stipulations of dismissal on October 5, 2020.

“I hope the conclusion of this lawsuit puts the matter behind us so we can fully concentrate on serving our customers who work hard to achieve a safer society,” said Paul Bradshaw, Videray’s CEO.
About Videray Technologies Inc
Videray Technologies, Inc. is a proud young American company disrupting the non-intrusive inspection market with the most advanced technology. They claim to have the best image quality, the highest penetration, total interconnection and that their product is the safest on the market. www.videray.com, Contact: Rafael Estrada, CCO at rafael.estrada@videray.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006019/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

19:12 Uhr | 16.02.2021
Iran will Kooperation mit IAEA ...

18:53 Uhr | 16.02.2021
Astrazeneca-Impfstoff bei ...

18:44 Uhr | 16.02.2021
Deutsche Anleihen verlieren ...

18:43 Uhr | 16.02.2021
ROUNDUP: Gegenwind für Laschet ...

18:42 Uhr | 16.02.2021
WDH/Nach Krankmeldungen: Impfungen ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer