19:17 | 16.02.2021
Viken’s Litigation against Videray Technologies Concluded
A lawsuit filed against Videray Technologies Inc. by Viken Detection Corporation has concluded. The case was fully resolved on confidential terms by the parties, who filed stipulations of dismissal on October 5, 2020.
“I hope the conclusion of this lawsuit puts the matter behind us so we can fully concentrate on serving our customers who work hard to achieve a safer society,” said Paul Bradshaw, Videray’s CEO.
