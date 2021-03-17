|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:31 | 17.03.2021
Vine Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Vine Energy Inc. (“Vine”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 21,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $14.00 per share pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “VEI” on March 18, 2021. In addition, Vine granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,225,000 shares of Vine’s Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.
Vine expects to receive approximately $280,800,000 million of net proceeds from the offering after offering expenses. Vine expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full and terminate certain existing credit facilities of its subsidiaries, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the prospectus may be obtained from:
Citigroup, Attention: Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, (800) 831-9146
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, E-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014
Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (888) 603-5847, Email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com
BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com
RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098; Attention: Equity Syndicate; Phone: 877-822-4089; Email: equityprospectus@rbccm.com
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Vine does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Vine to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with Vine’s initial public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in Vine’s prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
