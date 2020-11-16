|
Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) 2020 AGM – Chairmans Address and MD Operations Report
Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) announce the 2020 AGM – Chairmans Address and MD Operations Report.
New gas discoveries are required to ease dependence on the development of ‘undeveloped 2P Reserves’ and ‘anticipated developments’ to meet forecast demand.
– Federal Govt has identified gas companies and the delivery of gas to market as an essential service
– Forecast demand, underpinned by LNG, expected to be steady over the long term
– Significant investment, needed to meet forecast demand, required for:
o Development of 2P undeveloped
o Development ‘anticipated developments’
o Development of new discoveries
o Exploration and appraisal
– Domestic gas prices are independent of global oil prices
– Recent ACCC papers indicate contract gas pricing in the $9 10/GJ range
About Vintage Energy Ltd:
Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.
