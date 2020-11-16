0:00 | 17.11.2020



Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) 2020 AGM – Chairmans Address and MD Operations Report



Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) announce the 2020 AGM – Chairmans Address and MD Operations Report.

New gas discoveries are required to ease dependence on the development of ‘undeveloped 2P Reserves’ and ‘anticipated developments’ to meet forecast demand.

– Federal Govt has identified gas companies and the delivery of gas to market as an essential service

– Forecast demand, underpinned by LNG, expected to be steady over the long term

– Significant investment, needed to meet forecast demand, required for:

o Development of 2P undeveloped

o Development ‘anticipated developments’

o Development of new discoveries

o Exploration and appraisal

– Domestic gas prices are independent of global oil prices

– Recent ACCC papers indicate contract gas pricing in the $9 10/GJ range

