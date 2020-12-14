ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 15.12.2020
Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Entitlement Offer Shortfall Shares Placed

Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN) is pleased to advise that the shortfall shares from its partially underwritten non-renounceable entitlement offer (“Offer”) have now been placed. The shortfall from the Offer consisted of 53,238,266 shares at 6.0 cents per share, which will contribute ~$3.2 million (excluding costs).

The funds received from the Offer will be used to advance two potential production and cash generating projects. These are the Vali Field pipeline connection to the Moomba gathering system, and the testing of the Nangwarry CO2 discovery (both subject to regulatory and joint venture approvals). Funds will also be used to further enhance production from the Vali Field through drilling further wells, as well as the drilling of the nearby Odin prospect (both subject to regulatory and joint venture approvals and rig availability).

Neil Gibbins, Vintage Managing Director, said “We are extremely pleased to have placed the shortfall shares which will now enable us to deliver on, and enhance, the upcoming Vali and Nangwarry projects. I have great confidence that we will soon be generating first production and cash flow for Vintage, especially considering the recent release regarding the independent certification of reserves for the Vali gas field. This has all happened in quick time and I am delighted that all the hard work of the team will finally be rewarded as we move forward and utilise the funds raised to execute these key projects.”

About Vintage Energy Ltd:

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.

Contact:
Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au

Source:
Vintage Energy Ltd

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:44 Uhr | 14.12.2020
ROUNDUP: Abstimmungen der ...

23:38 Uhr | 14.12.2020
US-Behörde nimmt Online-Riesen ...

23:37 Uhr | 14.12.2020
Abstimmungen der Wahlleute ...

23:23 Uhr | 14.12.2020
US-Klimabehörde meldet ...

23:03 Uhr | 14.12.2020
ROUNDUP 2: Hoffnung gegen den ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer