19:13 | 16.12.2021
Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Announces 2021 Class of Piper Fellows
Nine exceptional nonprofit leaders dedicated to enriching health, well-being, and opportunity in Maricopa County were selected for Piper Trust’s 2021 Class of Piper Fellows. The Fellows are:
The newly selected class becomes part of the larger and enduring Piper Fellows network that is now 90 Fellows strong. The 2021 Piper Fellows will participate in self-designed professional development “sabbaticals” focused on strengthening leadership skills and exploring renowned programs that can help nonprofits become more effective and resilient.
A Fellowship supports the professional development, study, and travel for the Fellow, including an intentional respite activity that provides the Fellow the opportunity to reflect on learnings—hence the reference to sabbatical. Additionally, the Fellowship supports some professional development for staff and/or board of a Fellow’s organization. After completing the Fellowship, the Fellow is eligible to apply for an Organizational Enhancement Award to implement learning or programming that emerged during a Fellow’s sabbatical work. A Piper Fellowship provides up to $90,000 in potential grant awards for a Fellow’s organization.
“The Trust’s founder, Virginia Galvin Piper, always emphasized the importance of investing in people—that as people gain more knowledge and strength, they become better equipped to build capacity in their organizations, which in turn launches positive ripple effects that resonate throughout the community,” said Mary Jane Rynd, president and CEO of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. “The Piper Fellows program is a perfect example of how the Trust continues Virginia’s legacy,” said Rynd.
“My Fellowship experience had a direct impact on both the organization I serve as well as my growth as a leader,” said Mary Mitchell, Co-CEO of Girl Scouts-Arizona Cactus-Pine Council and 2017 Piper Fellow. “Learnings from my Fellowship contributed to designing and implementing a broadened portfolio of services and programming for girls and their families. It definitely helped build organizational resiliency,” said Mitchell.
The 2021 Piper Fellows applications were reviewed and selected by an external committee, this year comprised of: Christy Burton, Burton Family Foundation; Dede Yazzie Devine, CEO, Native American Connections; Tammy McLeod, president and CEO, Flinn Foundation; and Mary Mitchell, Co-CEO, Girl Scouts-Arizona Cactus-Pine Council.
Applications will open for the 2022 Class of Piper Fellows in spring 2022.
