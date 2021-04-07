|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:15 | 07.04.2021
Vision Solar, a Cutting Edge Renewables Company Projected to exceed $150M for 2021, Hires Seasoned CIO, Greg Young, to Drive its Innovation and Digital Transformation
On March 17th, Vision Solar, which is one of the leaders in Residential Solar Panel Installations, found their “purple unicorn,” and announced Greg Young as their new Chief Information Officer.
Greg Young has over 20 years of professional experience within the Information Technology Industry. Prior to joining Vision Solar, Greg Young served as Chief Information Officer and Global Vice President for Hardinge Inc. It was here that Young created a proven successful record in integrating scalable technology solutions. His experiences have given him the ability to continuously deliver value by driving organizations to break through operational and performance success.
Young’s goal in his new position is to lead Vision Solar’s digital transformation journey by delivering cutting-edge and scalable solutions that drive business results, and provide a competitive edge that differentiates us within Renewables space, in all of our current and future locations, nationwide.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer