17:06 | 28.12.2021
Vision Solar Announces Bryn H. Sherman as Its Newest Board Member Representing Strong Audit and Board Governance
Vision Solar, together with their current Board of Directors, has made the decision to add a new member to their governing board. The Board’s objective is to set the culture and values of the company. The board is focused on the matters of performance, ethics, integrity, legal compliance, transparency and responsiveness to shareholder and policy holder interests.
Bryn Sherman has served as a Principal at Offit Kurman. Sherman stood out from other candidates due to her solid knowledge of audit and board governance, professional work ethic, and her drive. Sherman has nearly three decades of experience in real estate law and has dedicated her entire career to representing clients ranging from U.S. public companies, including their board rooms, to private businesses and family-owned businesses.
Sherman is a member of the Maryland and District of Columbia bar. Sherman holds a BA in political science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a JD from the University of Miami, Florida.
“We have worked diligently to ensure Vision Solar’s board and leadership represents a variety of experts from a diverse culture, advocacy group, and the newest board member is no exception.” Faraz Khan, CFO of Vision Solar
For any inquiries regarding this press release, please feel free to contact John Czelusniak at jczelusniak@visionsolar.com or Juliana Echavarria jechavarria@visionsolar.com
