19:15 | 22.12.2021

Vision Solar Helps Bring Holiday Joy to Families Across the Nation

Vision Solar provided less fortunate families across the nation the experience of holiday joy by partnering with the non-profit organization Toy for Tots and sponsoring homeless shelters across the country. Toy for Tots is a well-recognized non-profit that annually sends a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of an unwrapped toy. Vision Solar headquarters feels honored to have partnered with this organization. Employees participated in a collection drive, and over 300 employees who attended their annual Holiday Gala event brought an unwrapped toy to donate to Toy for Tots. As a result, hundreds of toys were picked up from Vision Solar by the Toy for Tots team based in New Jersey. This donation will help the non-profit meet its goal of providing children with the gift of holiday spirit. The support and effort did not stop there. Vision Solars founders Jonathan Seibert and Michael Eden went further by sponsoring families in homeless shelters nationwide. Through their sponsorship, 16 individual families’ holiday wishes came true by Vision Solar, who purchased everything on their wish lists. The objective was to provide hope and keep the holiday spirit alive for these families.

“We are forever affecting the world and the lives of our neighbors together, while living out our social responsibility as a company,” said Jonathan Seibert, CEO, when asked about Vision Solar’s philanthropy involvement. For any inquiries regarding this press release, please feel free to contact John Czelusniak at jczelusniak@visionsolar.com or Juliana Echavarria jechavarria@visionsolar.com

