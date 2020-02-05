15:00 | 05.02.2020

Visiongain Publishes Global Well Intervention Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Analysis by Services (Artificial Lift, Logging & Bottomhole Survey, Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair, Remedial Cementing, Stimulation, Zonal Isolation, Sand Control, Fishing, Others), by Type (Heavy, Medium and Light), by Application (Onshore & Offshore), Company and Country Analysis and Forecastshttp://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg [http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg]Market Definition:– Well Intervention is a process carried out for extending life of all oil and gas [https://www.visiongain.com/industries/energy/] wells. At some point in the life of producing wells, parts will require repair, maintenance or replacement.– The interventions fall into various categories-light, medium or heavy. While performing light interventions, technicians’ lower sensors or tools into a live well while pressure is contained at the surface, however in heavy interventions the rig crew may stop production before making major equipment changes.Market Overview and Trends– In September 2018, Halliburton launched the next-generation wireline logging sensor as Xaminar Magnetic Resonance (XMR) to improve reservoir insights.– In September 2018, Schlumberger launched the CemFIT Shield mud-sealing cementing system, which is a zonal isolation technology. The technology helps in reducing the risk of fracturing fluid migration between the zones.Download samples here: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-well-intervention-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div [https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-well-intervention-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div]Market Dynamics:Factors Influencing the Market Growth:– Rise in global energy demand– Reactivation of mature oilfields– Increase in oil & gas productionFactors Restraining the Market Growth:– Stringent government regulations on energy and power activities– Rise in focus on renewable energyTo find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com [mailto:sara.peerun@visiongain.com] or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-well-intervention-market-report-2019-2029/ [https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-well-intervention-market-report-2019-2029/] Market Segmentation 2019-2029:Services– Artificial Lift Market, 2019-2029– Logging & Bottomhole Survey Market, 2019-2029– Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair Market, 2019-2029– Remedial Cementing Market, 2019-2029– Stimulation Market, 2019-2029– Zonal Isolation Market, 2019-2029– Sand Control Market, 2019-2029– Fishing Market, 2019-2029– Others Market, 2019-2029Type– Heavy Market, 2019-2029– Medium Market, 2019-2029– Light Market, 2019-2029Application– Onshore Market, 2019-2029– Offshore Market, 2019-2029Geographic breakdownFocused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:– North America Market, 2019-2029– Latin America Market, 2019-2029– Europe Market, 2019-2029– Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029– Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029Competitive Analysis:– Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as product development, agreement and acquisition in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global well Intervention market.Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com [mailto:sara.peerun@visiongain.com] to discuss any customized research needs you may have.Companies covered in the report include: Altus InterventionAnton Oilfield ServicesArcherBaker Hughes, A GE CompanyBilco ToolsC&J Energy Services, Inc.Excalibre Downhole ToolsExpro GroupHalliburtonOilservSaint GobainSchlumberger LimitedSchoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG.Superior Energy Services, Inc.TricanUnited Drilling ToolsWeatherfordWelltecWenzel Downhole ToolsTo discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com [mailto:sara.peerun@visiongain.com] Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg [http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg] Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpgVisiongain