14:45 | 10.01.2022

Viston United Swiss AG provides Update on All-Cash Offer to Acquire Petroteq Energy Inc.

Viston United Swiss AG (“Viston”) and its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, 2869889 Ontario Inc. (the “Offeror”) remind Shareholders of Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq”) (TSX-V:PQE; OTC:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF) that its significant premium, all cash Offer remains open and, with the deadline to tender approaching, now is the time to tender.

Petroteq Board’s Unanimous Recommendation to Accept Offer

Viston was pleased to see the press release issued by Petroteq on January 4, 2022, and Supplement to its Directors’ Circular in respect of the Offer, in which the Petroteq Board unanimously recommended that Shareholders accept Viston’s Offer and deposit their Common Shares to Viston’s Offer. Petroteq noted both the significant benefits and risk avoidance inherent in accepting Viston’s Offer and specifically outlined, among others, the following reasons Shareholders should accept Viston’s Offer and tender their Common Shares to Viston’s Offer:

Results of Petroteq’s Strategic Review: Based on the results of the strategic review presented by Haywood Securities Inc. (“Haywood”), the Petroteq Board believes that the immediate cash value offered to its Shareholders under Viston’s Offer is more favourable to its Shareholders than the potential value that might otherwise result from other alternatives reasonably available to Petroteq, including remaining as a stand-alone entity and pursuing Petroteq’s existing strategy, in each case taking into consideration the potential rewards, risks, timelines and uncertainties associated with those other alternatives.

Premium Over Market Price: The consideration of C$0.74 in cash per Common Share under Viston’s Offer represents a premium of approximately 279% over the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX-V on August 6, 2021, being the last trading day that the Common Shares were traded on the TSX-V.

Unlikelihood of Superior Proposal: The Petroteq Board, with the assistance of Haywood, has taken active steps to assess and solicit strategic alternatives and has attempted to secure a proposal that would be superior to Viston’s Offer. However, no superior alternative to Viston’s Offer has emerged and Petroteq does not expect a superior alternative to emerge in the near term.

Inherent Business Risk: Based on the strategic review conducted with Haywood, Viston’s Offer appears to provide Shareholders with the value inherent in Petroteq’s portfolio of projects, assuming they are fully realized, without the long-term risks associated with the development and execution of those projects. Given the relatively early stage of Petroteq’s projects, it will be several years before the projects in Petroteq’s portfolio reach commercial production, if at all.

Possible Decline in Market Price: If Viston’s Offer is not successful and another alternative offer with superior financial terms does not emerge, the market price of the Common Shares in the public markets may decline significantly.

Summary of Offer Details

Viston reminds Shareholders of the following key terms and conditions of the Offer: Shareholders will receive C$0.74 in cash for each Common Share. The Offer represents a significant premium of approximately 279% based on the closing price of C$0.195 per Common Share on the TSX-V on August 6, 2021, being the last trading day prior to the issuance of a cease trade order by the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) at which time the TSX-V halted trading in the Common Shares. The Offer also represents a premium of approximately 1,032% to the volume weighted average trading price of C$0.065 per Common Share on the TSX-V for the 52-weeks preceding the German voluntary public purchase offer in April 2021. The Offer is expressed in Canadian dollars but Shareholders may elect to receive their consideration in the U.S. dollar equivalent amount. The Offer is open for acceptance until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 7, 2022, unless the Offer is extended, accelerated or withdrawn by the Offeror in accordance with its terms. Registered Shareholders may tender by sending their completed Letter of Transmittal, share certificates or DRS statements and any other required documents to the Depositary, Kingsdale Advisors (“Kingsdale”). Registered Shareholders are encouraged to contact Kingsdale promptly to receive guidance on the requirements and assistance with tendering. Beneficial Shareholders should provide tender instructions and currency elections to their financial intermediary. Beneficial Shareholders may also contact Kingsdale for assistance. The Offer is subject to specified conditions being satisfied or waived by the Offeror. These conditions include, without limitation: the Canadian statutory minimum tender condition of at least 50% +1 of the outstanding Common Shares being validly deposited under the Offer and not withdrawn (this condition cannot be waived); at least 50% +1 of the outstanding Common Shares on a fully diluted basis being validly deposited under the Offer and not withdrawn; the Offeror having determined, in its reasonable judgment, that no Material Adverse Effect exists; and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Assuming that the statutory minimum tender condition is met and all other conditions are met or waived, the Depositary will pay Shareholders promptly following the public announcement of take-up and pay.

For More Information and How to Tender Shares to the Offer

Shareholders who hold Common Shares through a broker or intermediary should promptly contact them directly and provide their instructions to tender to the Offer, including any U.S. dollar currency election. Taking no action and not accepting the Offer comes with significant risks of shareholder dilution and constrained share prices. The deadline for Shareholders to tender their shares is February 7, 2022. For assistance or to ask any questions, Shareholders should visit www.petroteqoffer.com or contact Kingsdale Advisors, the Information Agent and Depositary in connection with the Offer, within North America toll-free at 1-866-581-1024, outside North America at 1-416-867-2272 or by e-mail at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

Advisors

The Offeror has engaged Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP (“Gowling”) to advise on certain Canadian legal matters and Dorsey & Whitney LLP to advise on certain U.S. legal matters. Kingsdale Advisors is acting as Information Agent and Depositary.

About the Offeror

The Offeror is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Viston, a Swiss company limited by shares (AG) established in 2008 under the laws of Switzerland. The Offeror was established on September 28, 2021 under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Offeror’s registered office is located at 100 King Street West, Suite 1600, 1 First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5X 1G5. The registered and head office of Viston is located at Haggenstreet 9, 9014 St. Gallen, Switzerland. Viston was created to invest in renewable energies and clean technologies, as well as in the environmental protection industry. Viston aims to foster innovative technologies, environmentally-friendly and clean fossil fuels and to help shape the future of energy. Since October 2008, Viston has undertaken its research, development and transfer initiatives in Saint Gallen, Switzerland. Viston has been working to optimize and adapt these technologies to current market requirements to create well-engineered products. Viston’s work also includes the determination of technical and economic risks, as well as the search for financing opportunities.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release contain “forward-looking information” and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the following items: expectations relating to the Offer and information concerning the Offeror’s plans for Petroteq in the event the Offer is successful; the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to consummate the Offer; the benefits of the Offer; the results, effects and timing of the Offer and completion of any Compulsory Acquisition or Subsequent Acquisition Transaction; expectations regarding the availability of financing and the Offeror’s plans for any refinancing transactions; expectations that there is a low likelihood of a competing offer and the likelihood that the price of the Common Shares will decline back to pre-Offer levels if the Offer is not successful; expectations regarding the process for obtaining regulatory approvals; the tax treatment of Shareholders; intentions to delist the Common Shares and to cause Petroteq to cease to be a reporting issuer and to cease to have public reporting obligations in any jurisdiction where it currently has such obligations, if permitted under applicable Law; and the completion of a Compulsory Acquisition or a Subsequent Acquisition Transaction. Although the Offeror and Viston believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking information, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Offeror or the completion of the Offer to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information include, among other things, the ultimate outcome of any possible transaction between Viston and Petroteq, including the possibility that Petroteq will not accept a transaction with Viston or enter into discussions regarding a possible transaction, actions taken by Petroteq, actions taken by security holders of Petroteq in respect of the Offer, that the conditions of the Offer may not be satisfied or waived by Viston at the expiry of the Offer period, the ability of the Offeror to acquire 100% of the Common Shares through the Offer, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to any possible transaction, including any necessary shareholder approvals, potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement, pendency or completion of the Offer transaction or any subsequent transaction, competitive responses to the announcement or completion of the Offer, unexpected costs, liabilities, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction, exchange rate risk related to the financing arrangements, litigation relating to the proposed transaction, the inability to engage or retain key personnel, any changes in general economic and/or industry-specific conditions, industry risk, risks inherent in the running of the business of the Offeror or its affiliates, legislative or regulatory changes, Petroteq’s structure and its tax treatment, competition in the oil & gas industry, obtaining necessary approvals, financial leverage for additional funding requirements, capital requirements for growth, interest rates, dependence on skilled staff, labour disruptions, geographical concentration, credit risk, liquidity risk, changes in capital or securities markets and that there are no inaccuracies or material omissions in Petroteq’s publicly available information, and that Petroteq has not disclosed events which may have occurred or which may affect the significance or accuracy of such information. These are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of the Offeror’s forward-looking information. Other unknown and unpredictable factors could also impact its results. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors beyond the Offeror’s ability to control or estimate precisely. Consequently, there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Offeror will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences for, or effects on, the Offeror, its future results and performance. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the Offeror and Viston’s beliefs and opinions at the time the information is given, and there should be no expectation that this forward-looking information will be updated or supplemented as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, and each of the Offeror and Viston disavows and disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by applicable Law. Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to be a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance of the Offeror or any of its affiliates or Petroteq. Unless otherwise indicated, the information concerning Petroteq contained herein has been taken from or is based upon Petroteq’s and other publicly available documents and records on file with the Securities Regulatory Authorities and other public sources at the time of the Offer. Although the Offeror and Viston have no knowledge that would indicate that any statements contained herein relating to Petroteq, taken from or based on such documents and records are untrue or incomplete, neither the Offeror, Viston nor any of their respective officers or directors assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information, or for any failure by Petroteq to disclose events or facts that may have occurred or which may affect the significance or accuracy of any such information, but which are unknown to the Offeror and Viston.

Additional Information

This news release relates to a tender offer which Viston, through the Offeror, has made to Shareholders. The Offer is being made pursuant to a tender offer statement on Schedule TO (including the Offer to Purchase and Circular, the letter of transmittal and other related offer documents) filed by Viston on October 25, 2021. These materials, as may be amended from time to time, contain important information, including the terms and conditions of the Offer. Subject to future developments, Viston (and, if applicable, Petroteq) may file additional documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release is not a substitute for any tender offer statement, recommendation statement or other document Viston and/or Petroteq may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. Investors and security holders of Petroteq are urged to read the tender offer statement (including the Offer to Purchase and Circular, the letter of transmittal and other related offer documents) and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully in their entirety if and when they become available as they will contain important information about the proposed transaction. Any investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Viston through the web site maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by contacting Kingsdale Advisors, the Information Agent and Depositary in connection with the offer, within North America toll-free at 1-866-581-1024, outside North America at 1-416-867-2272 or by e-mail at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

