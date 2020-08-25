|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:30 | 25.08.2020
Vitamins Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increasing Number of Product Launches to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the vitamins market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.04 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd., DSM, Lonza Group Ltd., Nestlé SA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application
Food And Beverages
Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics
Feed Additives
Geography
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
Vitamins Market 2020-2024: Scope
Vitamins Market Size
Vitamins Market Trends
Vitamins Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth in the geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamins market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamins market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the vitamins market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the vitamins market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamins market, vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application placement
Food and beverages – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Feed additives – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
BASF SE
Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd.
DSM
Lonza Group Ltd.
Nestlé SA
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi
The Procter & Gamble Co.
Unilever Group
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
